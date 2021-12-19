Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

‘Exceptional’ mammoth graveyard unearthed in southwest England

Published

The Steppe mammoth was the first stage in the evolution of the steppe and tundra elephants and the ancestor of the woolly mammoth and Columbian mammoth of the later Pleistocene. — Source: Mauricio Antón (CC BY 2.5)
The Steppe mammoth was the first stage in the evolution of the steppe and tundra elephants and the ancestor of the woolly mammoth and Columbian mammoth of the later Pleistocene. — Source: Mauricio Antón (CC BY 2.5)

Researchers have unearthed a mammoth “graveyard” filled with the bony remains of five individuals, including an infant, two juveniles, and two adults that died during the last ice age at what is now a quarry in Swindon, a town in southwest England.

The mammoth remains, such as tusks, leg bones, ribs, and vertebrae belonging to a species of Steppe mammoth, a group whose descendants include the woolly mammoth. Although early Steppe mammoths stood up to 13.1 feet (4 meters) high at the shoulders, the five individuals were smaller, according to Live Science.

The site has been described as “a goldmine,” ranging from the 200,000-year-old mammoths to giant elks, twice the size of their descendants today, with antlers 10ft across. Even insects, like dung beetles, as well as seeds, pollen and plant fossils, including extinct varieties, have been preserved at this site.

Also discovered among the remains were tools used by Neanderthals, including a hand ax and small flint tools known as scrapers.

Archaeologists excavating the mammoth bones. Photograph: DigVentures

According to DigVentures, the crowdsourced archaeological organization in the U.K. that led the excavation, more are expected to be found because only a fraction of the vast site, a gravel quarry, has been excavated.

“Finding mammoth bones is always extraordinary, but finding ones that are so old and well preserved, and in such close proximity to Neanderthal stone tools is exceptional,” Lisa Westcott Wilkins, the co-founder of DigVentures, said in a statement.

DigVentures began the excavations after being alerted to the site by Sally and Neville Hollingworth, from Swindon, reports The BBC. Mrs. Hollingworth said: “We were originally hoping to find marine fossils, and finding something so significant instead has been a real thrill.”

“Even better than that is seeing it turn into a major archaeological excavation. We couldn’t be more pleased that something we’ve discovered will be learned from and enjoyed by so many people.”

Hundreds of mammoth bones, including skull fragments, leg bones, ribs, teeth, vertebrae, and tusks have been found, representing at least five individuals. All of them belong to a species of Steppe mammoth, the ancestor of the Woolly mammoth. Credit – DigVentures

The site has been dated to between 220,000 and 210,000 years ago, toward the end of an interglacial, or warm period, when Neanderthals still lived in Britain. Once temperatures dropped, however, the Neanderthals moved farther south.

Research is ongoing to understand why so many mammoths were found in one place, and whether they were hunted or scavenged by Neanderthals. Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “This represents one of Britain’s most significant Ice Age discoveries in recent years.”

“The findings have enormous value for understanding the human occupation of Britain, and the delicate environmental evidence recovered will also help us understand it in the context of past climate change.”

Prof Ben Garrod

Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard

Perhaps even more exciting is that these exceptional discoveries will be explored in a BBC One documentaryAttenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard, to be aired on December 30.

Sir David Attenborough and evolutionary biologist Professor Ben Garrod joined archaeologists from DigVentures to film the excavation.

Garrod says, “This is one of the most important discoveries in British paleontology.” While the odd mammoth bone often turns up, he said, finding such complete skeletons is “incredibly rare”. “Where these mammoths lie in the ground is exactly where they died a quarter of a million years ago – next to incredible things like stone tools and the snails they trampled underfoot.”

“We have evidence of what the landscape was like. We know what plants were growing there. The little things are really revealing the context of these big, iconic giants. It’s a glimpse back in time. That’s incredibly important in terms of our understanding how climate change especially impacts environments, ecosystems, and species.”

In this article:200000 years old, Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard, DigVentures, Mammoth Graveyard, Sir David attenborough, Steppe mammoth, Swindon
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

In New York, Omicron revives dark memories of a nightmarish 2020

The startlingly rapid spread of Covid-19's Omicron variant has raised grave concern across the US.

22 hours ago

Life

New York City becomes largest U.S. city to ban gas heat and stoves in new buildings

Gas will soon be a thing of the past in New York City, thanks to a bill passed on Wednesday by the City Council.

14 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Russian demands and NATO — How not to find any solutions

At face value, Russia’s demands on NATO are tension-raisers in the name of reducing tension.

12 hours ago
Dutch lock down as Europe intensifies Omicron response Dutch lock down as Europe intensifies Omicron response

World

Dutch lock down as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 cases.

22 hours ago