EVs top the safest cars list for 2025

Volvo plans to go all-electric by 2030 - Copyright AFP/File NICOLAS ASFOURI, Nicholas Kamm

Safety and reliability are two important Internet search criteria, and ”car safety” averages 794,000 searches on Google worldwide.

According to Confused.com, a UK car insurance comparison company, the safest car manufacturers for 2025 have been identified, based on past data. This analysis is based on vehicle safety ratings and consumer complaints to identify the safest and least complained-about car brands.

The data set examined related to vehicle safety ratings and consumer complaints data sourced from the UK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for 2,317 vehicles released since 2014.

The top 5 safest car manufacturers are:

• Volvo

• Subaru

• Tesla

• Genesis

• Polestar

Each brand in the top 5 achieved a 100 percent safety score, meaning all of their cars received only 5-star ratings for overall vehicle safety. This rating is based on a comprehensive analysis of crash tests, including frontal impact, side impact, and rollover resistance, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These brands excel in a wide range of safety features; and from collision prevention systems to driver distraction detection.

When it comes to overall safety, electric vehicle (EV) brands are leading, with Polestar and Tesla both offering electric vehicles and releasing only 5-star safety-rated cars in the last decade.

EVs tend to be safer than most combustion engine cars. They perform well in crash tests—lacking a heavy front engine allows for more spacious crumple zones and better weight distribution, which can help prevent flipping.

Both brands offer a wide range of safety features, including radars and sensors for detecting external risks and onboard technology to protect the driver if there is a crash.

Volvo and Genesis are the least complained-about car brands, study shows.

Customer complaints are a helpful way to gauge how well-liked and how safe a car is. The analysis revealed that Volvo and Genesis tie for first place as the least complained-about car brands, based on the average number of total complaints per car for each brand. The analysis highlighted common consumer concerns, including car faults and technology issues [1].

Polestar took second place, with Lexus following closely behind in third. Audi, Mitsubishi, and Smart also ranked among the top 10 brands with the fewest complaints. Each of the brands in the top 10 had fewer than 100 complaints per car tested.

2024 car models have had the highest percentage of 5* ratings to date

Apart from a couple of blips, the number of cars with a 5-star rating has been increasing over the last 10 years. Therefore, in general, cars from 2024 are have more 5-star safety ratings than previous years. This is due to the return of quality materials and an advancement in technology. 2024 has seen a rise in all sorts of technological advancements, from the shift to more

EVs received 44 percent fewer complaints than ICE vehicles

When comparing electric cars (EV) to internal combustion engine cars (ICE), EVs had a much higher percentage of 5-star rated models. EVs score over 91 percent in safety, with ICE cars falling behind by 69 percent. While more ICE vehicles are analysed due to EVs being relatively new, this highlights that EVs are entering the automotive space with safety as a top priority.

Additionally, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles received the highest number of complaints from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, averaging 161 per car tested year-to-date. However, electric vehicles (EVs) fare much better with an average of just 91 complaints per car—a 44 percent reduction compared to ICE vehicles. Hybrid vehicles take the lead as the least complained-about fuel type, averaging just 62 complaints per car, a 62 percent reduction compared to ICE vehicles and 32% fewer complaints than EVs.