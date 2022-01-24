Connect with us

Everything you need to know about Day 1 at Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas

At Acumatica Summit 2022, the cloud ERP leader announced updates to its future-proof platform and new paths toward success.

Published

Jon Roskill
Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica, delivering a keynote address at #AcumaticaSummit
Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica, delivering a keynote address at #AcumaticaSummit

More than 1,800 people gathered at the Wynn Las Vegas for Acumatica’s annual summit, where the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company is diving into the future of digital transformation.

From Jan. 23-28, Acumatica customers, partners, analysts and industry leaders will attend Acumatica Summit where they will hear panel discussions, product demos and a slew of company announcements. The event’s livestreamed keynote speeches explore Acumatica’s business highlights and direction moving forward.

As the pace of digital transformation continues to accelerate, Acumatica says it’s focused on creating agile, “future-proof” solutions. 

In the Summit’s opening keynote speech, Acumatica CEO Jon Roskill highlighted how adaptability in business is more important in today’s rapidly changing environment. Roskill also announced new solutions and strategies for the future.

Ali Jani
Ali Jani, CPO of Acumatica on stage during a keynote address at #AcumaticaSummit

Earlier today Acumatica announced the acquisition of IBS Imperium, a cloud-based property management and accounting system. Roskill says the software is a user-friendly system complete with a full financial management suite. Specifically built to help developers, owner-operators and property managers, it is designed to streamline tasks such as lease abstracting and tenant billings.

Acumatica also announced an integration with Autodesk, allowing businesses to track construction project costs and planning, as well as drawings, building information modeling, and project issues between both systems. At Acumatica Summit, Autodesk’s senior manager of strategic alliances, Josh Cheney, demoed the integration on stage and showed audiences how the system can automate daily tasks.

The Autodesk integration will be available in Q2 of this year.

Screenshot from #AcumaticaSummit keynote
Screenshot from #AcumaticaSummit keynote

During Acumatica Summit, audiences also heard more about the importance of sustainability in Acumatica’s path forward. Detailing the steps the company takes to integrate sustainable practices in its business, Roskill says that Acumatica’s Cloud ERP can help customers realize their environmental goals. By moving from traditional business practices to the cloud, he says customers can reduce their carbon output by an average of 72%.

Throughout the announcements, Acumatica also recognized its customer of the year, and impact customer of the year – two companies who have made commitments to protecting the environment.

Watch the livestream at this link, or follow live on Twitter at #AcumaticaSummit.

