Every cloud has a digital lining: Why cloud computing will continue to ascend in 2024

2023 was good for cloud computing, according to end-of-year data analysis. This indicates that 2024 will be even better. However, one critic sees this only coming to fruition if it is used “eco”nomically.

Spending by businesses for cloud computing infrastructure will exceed $1 trillion for the first time in history next year. This record spending will be driven by a growing need to adopt new platforms and as-a-service offerings, including artificial intelligence (AI) services.

Monica Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at Hitachi Vantara, agrees that a shift in cloud computing will continue in 2024. However, to realise the full potential the need for more sustainable solutions is imminent.

Kumar foresees:

Recognizing cloud as an operational model

In 2024, we will see a significant shift in the perception of cloud computing. Gone are the days when all public cloud is good; we will now be looking at cloud as an ecosystem. Cloud will no longer be a fixed location–either on-prem or in the cloud–it’s an operating model that offers cloud principles like agility, self-service, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. This transformation from a location to an operational framework is becoming increasingly clear as more cloud providers begin to leverage solutions that bridge the gap between on-prem and cloud deployments.

Hybrid cloud sustainability is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity

Business leaders have shown a bigger commitment to reducing their environmental footprint in recent years, with a focus on optimizing resource usage and enhancing the efficiency of data centres. A 2023 study from Hitachi Vantara found that nearly four in five IT leaders and C-level business executives have developed plans for achieving net zero carbon emissions, with 60 percent saying the creation of eco-friendly data centres is a top priority. As businesses rely more on hybrid cloud solutions for their IT needs, these technologies must contribute to a sustainable future. Therefore, in 2024, hybrid cloud sustainability will transition from a “nice to have” strategy to an absolute necessity due to its real implication on the business.

The shift towards hybrid cloud sustainability will include a range of initiatives. Data centre infrastructure and data management practices will be overhauled to reduce unnecessary resource consumption. This may consist of eliminating hot spots and excess energy usage, enhancing cooling systems, and properly removing electrical waste. Businesses will implement strategies to intelligently optimize workloads in their hybrid cloud setups for reduced energy consumption.

This transformation won’t just align with business goals; it will also drastically lower energy costs and streamline data management operations to improve efficiency, protect resources, and substantially curb environmental impact.