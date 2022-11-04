Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Ever wondered why all fish swim looking downwards?

Why do fish look down when they swim? This is a question linked to a recent scientific inquiry.
Avatar photo

Published

The blue catfish, Ictalurus furcatus, is considered an invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay. Credit - forgotton0001. CC SA 2.0.
The blue catfish, Ictalurus furcatus, is considered an invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay. Credit - forgotton0001. CC SA 2.0.

Why do fish look down when they swim? This is not a question linked to a riddle but a research question that has formed the basis of a recent scientific inquiry. The quirk sounds strange at first – fish swim forwards – whilst looking downwards. Yet, this makes sense once all of the data has been considered.

The answer is due to a reliance upon visual information and riverbeds provide more abundant and reliable visual cues. Hence, there is an evolutionary advantage in looking downwards when navigating water. In particular, through this behavior helps fish can estimate swimming direction and speed.

Scientists have recently discovered that fish look down when they swim. As to why this is the case, a new study by Northwestern researchers has explored the mystery behind this behavior. To do so required researchers to combine data from zebrafish’s brains, information from the native environment and fish behavior and out the output into one computational model.

The researchers believe this practice to be an adaptive behavior that has evolved in order to help the fish self-stabilize, especially when they are swimming against a current. Notably. as water moves, fish are constantly trying to self-stabilize in order to stay in place. Otherwise, the fish would be swept away in a moving stream.

If fish were to focus on other fish, plants or debris then this might give the fish a false sensation that it is moving. In contrast, the stable riverbed below provides fish with far more reliable information about their swimming direction and speed.

To show this, the researchers used zebrafish in their native environment in India. A series of experiments showed that fish respond to motion below them more strongly than motion above them. This simple outcome was based on video recordings.

From the video data, the researchers were able to model hypothetical scenarios where a simulated fish moved arbitrarily through a realistic environment.

Back in the laboratory the researchers showed that when patterns appeared on the bottom of the tank, the fish swam along with the moving patterns. The scientists combined these data with data from how motion signals get encoded into the fish’s brain.

The researcher then fed the datasets into two pre-existing algorithms used for studying optic flow (or the movement of the world across our eyes or camera lenses). This confirmed that zebrafish look down when swimming forward.

The research is not purely of academic interest and it may offer hints of the development of artificial vision systems and bio-inspired robots.

The research has been published in the journal Current Biology, titled “Optic flow in the natural habitats of zebrafish supports spatial biases in visual self-motion estimation.”

In this article:Animals, fish, Nature, Science, Sea
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

The format of TikTok posts makes it easier to create misinformation, experts say The format of TikTok posts makes it easier to create misinformation, experts say

Social Media

TikTok a hotbed of US election misinformation, analysts say

Election misinformation is spreading on TikTok ahead of the US midterms despite the company's policies.

6 hours ago

Social Media

Make glasses cool with new emojis, urges UK schoolgirl

British schoolgirl Lowri Moore is just 13 but has achieved a lot in her short life, championing children who like her wear glasses.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

At Web Summit, ‘Bored Apes’ emerge from swamp but remain murky

Celebrity owners range from Justin Bieber to Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow.

12 hours ago
Independent economists say Turkey's inflation is more than twice as high as the official rate Independent economists say Turkey's inflation is more than twice as high as the official rate

Business

Turkish inflation tops 85%, highest since 1997

Independent economists say Turkey's inflation is more than twice as high as the official rate - Copyright AFP TENGKU BaharFulya OZERKANTurkish inflation surged past...

23 hours ago