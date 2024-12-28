Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

EU universal charger rules come into force

Manufacturers are now obliged to fit devices sold in the 27-nation bloc with a USB-C.
AFP

Published

Most devices already use these cables, but Apple was more than a little reluctant
Most devices already use these cables, but Apple was more than a little reluctant - Copyright AFP/File Fred TANNEAU
Most devices already use these cables, but Apple was more than a little reluctant - Copyright AFP/File Fred TANNEAU

EU rules requiring all new smartphones, tablets and cameras to use the same charger came into force on Saturday, in a change Brussels said will cut costs and waste.

Manufacturers are now obliged to fit devices sold in the 27-nation bloc with a USB-C, the port chosen by the European Union as the common standard for charging electronic tools.

“Starting today, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, speakers, keyboards and many other electronics sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port,” the EU Parliament wrote on social media X.

The EU has said the single charger rule will simplify the life of Europeans and slash costs for consumers.

By allowing consumers to purchase a new device without a new charger, it will also reduce the mountain of obsolete chargers, the bloc has argued.

The law was first approved in 2022 following a tussle with US tech giant Apple. It allowed companies until December 28 this year to adapt. 

Makers of laptops will have extra time, from early 2026, to also follow suit.

Most devices already use these cables, but Apple was more than a little reluctant. 

The firm said in 2021 that such regulation “stifles innovation”, but by September last year it had begun shipping phones with the new port.

Makers of electronic consumer items in Europe had agreed on a single charging norm from dozens on the market a decade ago under a voluntary agreement with the European Commission.

But Apple, the world’s biggest seller of smartphones, refused to abide by it and ditch its Lightning ports. 

Other manufacturers kept their alternative cables going, meaning there were about half a dozen types knocking around, creating a jumble of cables for consumers.

USB-C ports can charge at up to 100 Watts, transfer data up to 40 gigabits per second, and can serve to hook up to external displays.

At the time of its approval, the commission said the law was expected to save at least 200 million euros ($208 million) per year and cut more than a thousand tonnes of EU electronic waste every year. 

“It’s time for THE charger,” the European Commission wrote on X on Saturday.

“It means better-charging technology, reduced e-waste, and less fuss to find the chargers you need.”

In this article:Chargers, Eu, USB-C
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates

Business

Op-Ed: What’s wrong with private debt, apart from the headlines? 

Dumb is as dumb does. The big money is on dumber than ever.

4 minutes ago

Life

Carbon footprint: Putting a ‘steak’ into the heart of the UK’s favourite meals

All foods have different greenhouse gas emissions, for example a kilo of beef emits 60 kilograms of CO2-equivalent emissions, while peas emit just 1...

14 hours ago
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (blue), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells A colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (blue), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells

Life

New bird flu mutation discovered in US as cat infections cause alarm

A colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (blue), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells - Copyright National...

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Transforming Home Buying with Virtual Reality: Insights from Nathan Nasseri of ResVR

Photo by Sarah Coleman“People are making the biggest purchase of their lives, and they have no clue what their house is going to look...

15 hours ago