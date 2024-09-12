Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

EU consumer groups slam ‘manipulative’ video game spending tactics

AFP

Published

Europe's BEUC umbrella consumer rights group filed a complaint with the European Commission
Europe's BEUC umbrella consumer rights group filed a complaint with the European Commission - Copyright AFP/File Ralf Hirschberger
Europe's BEUC umbrella consumer rights group filed a complaint with the European Commission - Copyright AFP/File Ralf Hirschberger

European consumer groups on Thursday accused the world’s biggest video game companies of “purposefully tricking” consumers, including children, to push them to spend more.

Video games are wildly popular in Europe where more than half the population are players, according to industry figures published last month.

Europe’s BEUC umbrella consumer rights group on Thursday filed a complaint with the European Commission, with support from member organisations in 17 European countries including France, Germany and Italy.

The groups said companies behind games such as Fortnite, EA Sports FC 24 and Minecraft are guilty of “manipulative spending tactics” involving in-game virtual currencies, which they said children “are even more vulnerable to”.

The video game giants named were Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Mojang Studios, Roblox Corporation, Supercell and Ubisoft.

Virtual currencies are digital items — such as gems, points or coins — that can be bought with real money, often in the games themselves or in an app marketplace.

When the digital currency is then used to buy options or objects within a game, the consumer groups say players lose sight of the true sums involved, making them vulnerable to “overspending.”

“Today, premium in-game currencies are purposefully tricking consumers and take a big toll on children. Companies are well aware of children’s vulnerability and use tricks to lure younger consumers into spending more,” said BEUC head Agustin Reyna.

The groups called for items to “always be displayed in real money (eg euro), or at least they should display the equivalence in real-world currency”.

According to BEUC, 84 percent of those aged 11 to 14 play video games in Europe, while the in-game purchases market was worth around $50 billion worldwide in 2020.

Children in Europe spend on average 39 euros ($43) a month on in-game purchases, BEUC said. “While they are among the ones playing the most, they have limited financial literacy and are easily swayed by virtual currencies,” it said in a statement.

The groups claim the companies are breaching European Union consumer protection laws.

“Regulators must act, making it clear that even though the gaming world is virtual, it still needs to abide by real-world rules,” Reyna said.

In this article:Consumers, Eu, Games, Money
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are giving their first joint interview to CNN Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are giving their first joint interview to CNN

World

New election forecast model predicts Harris win

Similar models correctly predicted the 2020 presidential election and 2021 runoff elections for two Georgia senate seats.

11 hours ago

Social Media

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

Taylor Swift, a self-declared "childless cat lady" and one of the world's most popular and influential stars, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

11 hours ago
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak during a presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024 US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak during a presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024

Business

Fact Check: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s presidential debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump clashed Tuesday in the pair's first and so far only scheduled debate of the 2024 election campaign.

20 hours ago
Chinese electric carmaker BYD is investing $1 billion in a Turkish factory to produce 150,000 vehicles a year Chinese electric carmaker BYD is investing $1 billion in a Turkish factory to produce 150,000 vehicles a year

Business

Spain PM urges EU to ‘reconsider’ China EV tariffs plan

Chinese electric carmaker BYD is investing $1 billion in a Turkish factory to produce 150,000 vehicles a year - Copyright AFP/File Arif ALIRebecca BAILEYSpain’s...

19 hours ago