Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Ethical hacker looks at the how and why behind the Kaseya cyberattack

The recent ransomware attack on Kaseya has demonstrated the very real risk facing organizations today.

Published

US federal agencies warned hackers were targeting the business sector using malware that can lead to ransomware attacks - © AFP
US federal agencies warned hackers were targeting the business sector using malware that can lead to ransomware attacks - © AFP

News about ransomware continues to escalate and cause concern within the business community. With recent, high-profile attacks against global software management provider Kaseya, gas supplier Colonial Pipeline, popular Cape Cod ferry service The Steamship Authority, and JBS, the world’s largest meat company by sales, as major examples.

The attacks highlight ransomware’s ubiquity and effectiveness among the different kinds of cyber threats.

The most recent of these attacks has been against Kaseya. Kaseya is an international company that remotely controls computing infrastructure for over 200 companies.

The Kaseya attack took the form of two incidents. Attack one first an attack against dozens of managed service providers using Kasey VSA ‘0-day’. Attack two saw the use of the VSA software to deploy the REvil ransomware throughout businesses who were customers of that managed service provide.

As the IT world continues to learn more about Kaseya ransomware attack, a focus needs to be placed on prevention, according to Casey Ellis, CTO and founder, Bugcrowd.

Ellis explains to Digital Journal why these attacks are becoming more prolific and best practices prevent against them.

According to Ellis: “The thing I find most concerning about this attack is the coupling of supply-chain techniques to gain access with the incentives and devastating impacts of ransomware, including the encryption and denial of service to systems.”

Ellis draws out a concern in relation to the frequency and scope of these forms of attack, noting: “Something that is immediately interesting about this attack is the fact that only eight months after SolarWinds – a relatively non-destructive nation-state supply chain attack – it looks as though cybercriminals, or smaller financially motivated nation-states, are deploying these techniques.”

Ellis adds, in relation to the rogue actors: “This means they have the resources to create or procure the necessary tooling, possibly out of the proceeds of other ransomware operations. The REvil operators set their ransom between 45,000 and 5 million dollars per organization, and have since released an offer of 50 million dollars to decrypt all systems affected by this attack.”

The historical significance is one thing, actions are another. Ellis explains: “Aside from being the largest ransomware payment in history, this would provide ample capital for REvil to reinvest in progressively better and more invasive tooling for future attacks.” Ellis concludes that any attack is a major concern; “It also raises the topic of whether “you’d prefer to get hacked by Russia, or the REvil gang? Nation state attacks have national security and economic implications, while cybercriminals tend to be more destructive and impactful to the affected business themselves.”

In this article:Cybersecurity, ethical hacking, Hacker, Hacking, Ransomware
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

5 hours ago
Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

World

Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

The Greenland Ice Sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice on the planet, second only to Antarctica - Copyright AFP/File Angela WeissGreenland’s...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

U.S. health body announces data breach, but those concerned can wait 2 months

This cyberattack could disclose sensitive medical diagnosis or images if payments are not made.

3 hours ago

World

A year after the mushroom cloud, Lebanon still bleeds

On August 4, 2020, a fire at the Beirut port ignited one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.

18 hours ago