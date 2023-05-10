Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Ethical computing and AI receives $1 billion boost

Dubbed ‘Frontiers of Computing’, the initiative integrates computing throughout education and research.
Avatar photo

Published

Attendees take pictures of the Engineered Arts Ameca humanoid robot with artificial intelligence is demonstrated during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — © AFP
Attendees take pictures of the Engineered Arts Ameca humanoid robot with artificial intelligence is demonstrated during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — © AFP

The University of Southern California has launched a $1 billion initiative aimed at boosting computing. This includes AI / machine learning, advanced computation and quantum computing. Announced by USC President Carol L. Folt, the funding is said to be the single largest academic initiative in the university’s history. Included within the spend is a $260 million gift from the Lord Foundation of California.

Also included is funding being directed towards data science, augmented and virtual reality, robotics, gaming and blockchain solutions.

Dubbed ‘Frontiers of Computing’, the initiative integrates computing throughout education and research. A central aim is to expand and to enhance digital literacy for all students.

There will be a new school, to be named the USC School of Advanced Computing. This institution will be housed in a seven-story, 116,000 square-foot facility. This building will be named the ‘Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Human-Centered Computation Hall’, and it should open in the autumn of 2024. The opening of the building will also see new employment opportunities arising.

The building and its activities will connect with two of USC’s tech incubators, the Information Sciences Institute and Institute for Creative Technologies, located close to Silicon Beach on L.A.’s West side.

As well as technology, the program also includes a focus on ethics. USC aims to instil a culture of responsibility and conscience among students, faculty and its broader community across academic programs. Ethical concerns are seen as especially important for generative A.I.

Folt is quoted as saying: “I want every student who comes through our programs, whether they are in science, business, the humanities or the arts, to have a solid grounding in technology and the ethics of the work that they do. We will integrate digital literacy across disciplines to create responsible leaders for the workforce of the future.”

In relation to Folt’s comment, the initiative will broadly integrate computing across multiple disciplines and academic programs.

The world needs engineers and computer scientists to solve the grand challenges. The forthcoming School of Advanced Computing could be the springboard for this within the fast-changing world.

In this article:Artificial Intelligence, Business, Computing, Data, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

The head of a statue depicting Cleopatra The head of a statue depicting Cleopatra

Entertainment

Race row as Egyptian archaeologist releases Cleopatra documentary

The head of a statue depicting Cleopatra - Copyright AFP Banaras KHANAn Egyptian archaeologist on Wednesday released a documentary on the life of Cleopatra,...

18 hours ago

Business

The cost of late payments is causing many small businesses to wobble

The review also discovered that while one third of unpaid invoices were less than a month overdue, 20 percent of overdue invoices were four...

2 hours ago
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the Google I/O keynote session at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on May 10, 2023 Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the Google I/O keynote session at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on May 10, 2023

Business

Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion

Google on said it is opening Bard, a rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, to 180 countries as it expands use of artificial intelligence.

16 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Climate showdown — This Summer will define northern hemisphere drought

A different type of climate change is required. Political climate change.

3 hours ago