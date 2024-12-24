End-point security: More disruption to come in 2025

Image: — © AFP

Entering into 2025, the world of endpoint security and End-User Computing (EUC) will continue to evolve at breakneck speed. This is according to Carl Gersh, SVP Global Marketing at IGEL, who makes predictions for the year ahead.

Gersh describes how organizations face increasingly complex challenges: a growing attack surface, the rise of hybrid work, and the urgent need for cost-efficient and secure solutions. From this position, Gersh selects six important areas of security focus for the next twelve months.

Endpoint Security Will Move to a Zero Trust Reality

Recent data indicates that zero trust adoption is accelerating, with 61 percent of organizations worldwide having implemented a zero trust initiative, up from 24 percent in 2021.

According to Gersh: “This significant increase underscores the shift towards zero trust as a fundamental security strategy. The traditional ‘castle and moat’ security approach is no longer sufficient in an era where endpoints are spread across homes, co-working spaces, and offices. In 2025, zero trust architecture (ZTA) will dominate endpoint security strategies.”

Hybrid Workforces Will Demand Simplified Endpoint Management

The rise of hybrid work models has expanded the attack surface, prompting 30 percent of organizations to implement zero trust strategies to mitigate associated risks.

Gersh observes: “This trend highlights the need for simplified and secure endpoint management solutions. The global embrace of hybrid work has made endpoint management more challenging. In 2025, IT leaders will prioritize solutions that provide centralized, scalable management without compromising user experience.”

AI-Driven Threat Detection Will Revolutionize Endpoint Security

The AI in the cybersecurity market is projected to grow from approximately $24 billion in 2023 to around $134 billion by 2030, reflecting the increasing reliance on AI for threat detection and response.

Gersh thinks: “This growth underscores the critical role of AI in modern cybersecurity strategies. AI and machine learning are no longer optional in endpoint security. In 2025, AI-powered solutions will become a cornerstone of threat detection, identifying anomalies and preventing breaches faster than ever.”

Cost Optimization Will Be a Top Priority for IT Budgets

The global zero trust architecture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4 percent from 2025 to 2034, indicating increased investment in security solutions that also offer cost efficiencies.

Gersh notes: “This trend highlights the importance of cost-effective security measures. With economic uncertainty persisting, organizations will focus on stretching their IT budgets while maintaining robust security. Repurposing existing hardware will gain traction as a sustainable and cost-effective strategy.”

EUC Solutions Will Prioritize Cloud Integration and Scalability

The adoption of cloud-based zero trust solutions is on the rise, with 62 percent of organizations deploying zero trust architectures in the cloud to enhance scalability and flexibility.

Gersh opines: “This shift underscores the demand for cloud-integrated EUC solutions. As organizations embrace DaaS (Desktop as a Service) and cloud-hosted applications, the need for flexible, cloud-ready endpoints will surge in 2025.”

Security-First EUC Will Drive Vendor Consolidation

A significant number of organizations are integrating zero trust principles into their security strategies, emphasizing automation, cloud security, and data protection, which drives the need for consolidated, security-first EUC solutions.

This means, Gersh ponders: “Organizations will look to consolidate vendors to simplify operations and enhance security. Platforms that integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure while offering robust security features will gain favor.”