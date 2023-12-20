Empowering women in tech: Sakshi Porwal’s inspirational leadership in cybersecurity

Photo courtesy of Sakshi Porwal

Cybersecurity has become more critical in these modern times as it helps protect against digital threats. However, this field has been predominantly male-dominated, a trend that reflects broader gender disparities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields.

Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that 30% of the global cybersecurity workforce will be represented by women by 2025, a stark difference from its 2019 data of only 20%. Despite the increase, the numbers are far from impressive. This disparity is not just a matter of representation but also influences the development and approach towards cybersecurity solutions.

Amidst this skewed field, leaders like Sakshi Porwal shine as models of change and inspiration. As a global cybersecurity leader, Porwal oversees the management and operations of various security technologies for an organisation with a workforce exceeding 400,000 employees spread across more than 100 countries. Her journey from being deeply fascinated with computers to orchestrating sophisticated cybersecurity strategies not only distinguishes her as an extraordinary cybersecurity expert but also positions her as a pioneer in technology. In this exclusive interview, Porwal shares her experiences, challenges, and techniques that can empower more women to carve their niches in the tech world.

Q: Can you share your journey in the cybersecurity field and what inspired you to choose this path?

Sakshi Porwal: My fascination with computers began early in my school days and further flourished while pursuing my Bachelors in Engineering with a focus on Computer Science. The real kick happened when inadequate security measures at my college exposed sensitive data, prompting me to address it. This experience solidified my passion for protecting organisations from bad actors, leading me to decide on a career in this field. Subsequently, I pursued my Master’s in Information Security from University College London to deepen my expertise. Since then, I have been actively working in this space.

Q: As a woman in a male-dominated field, what were some of your biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

Sakshi Porwal: I realised I was working in a male-dominated field early in my career. For instance, I will go into meetings, look around the table, and suddenly think, “I am the only woman in the room,” but I have always tried to look at it positively. The only challenge I have occasionally encountered is the reluctance some men show in taking instructions from a woman. However, I could easily overcome this by demonstrating my skills and expertise in the field. Once men recognize your knowledge and capabilities, alignment and collaboration become more natural.

Q: What is the most challenging part of your job when managing security for a large organisation at a global level?

Sakshi Porwal: The most challenging part is helping businesses understand the importance of security. Humans can be the weakest link, often pushing for operations that introduce risks. Educating and aligning business operations with security needs is a delicate but crucial task.

Q: What, according to you, is essential for a woman to be successful?

Sakshi Porwal: Resilience. It’s often hard to manage a highly demanding job with personal responsibilities. I have two kids under five and a parent experiencing health issues. Keeping up with everything is sometimes tough, and resilience becomes crucial in those moments. I believe, as women, we have more than what we give ourselves credit for sometimes.

Q: Have diversity and inclusion improved in tech, especially cyber security, over the last few years?

Sakshi Porwal: Absolutely. In recent years, I have observed encouraging strides towards greater diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. As a woman, I am inspired by this positive transformation and actively seek opportunities to contribute by considering diverse candidates when hiring for my team. I am proud to say that, for a considerable duration, I was the sole woman in my team managing men globally, and now my team has expanded to include two more women.

Q: As a leader, what principles guide you in managing diverse teams, especially in high-pressure environments?

Sakshi Porwal: Active listening, empathy, and an open-door policy are key. Providing flexibility, growth opportunities, and understanding individual differences are essential, especially when managing a team spread across multiple geographies with different languages, cultures, and working styles. Keeping the team connected and helping them grow is fundamental to our success.

Q: What emerging trends in cybersecurity should professionals be aware of to stay ahead in the field?

Sakshi Porwal: Cybersecurity is a field where nothing can be 100% secure. As technology advances, so do the attackers and their methods. It’s crucial to stay abreast of the latest trends, understand new risks and vulnerabilities, and implement timely solutions.

Q: What advice would you give to young women aspiring to enter the cybersecurity field?

Sakshi Porwal: Be confident, stay curious, seek guidance, embrace challenges, and keep up with market trends.

Sakshi Porwal’s insights and experiences provide a compelling narrative about the challenges and triumphs of women in cybersecurity. Her journey underscores the need for greater gender diversity in tech and the value that different perspectives bring to tackling complex cyber challenges. As technology advances, stories like Sakshi’s are crucial in inspiring the next generation of women to break barriers and contribute their unique skills to this constantly changing high-demand industry.