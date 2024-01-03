Emergency vehicle preemption and the next generation of smart traffic lights

Photo courtesy of Erik Mclean on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Emergencies don’t choose a time to happen. When they strike, swift movement by emergency vehicles like fire engines, ambulances, and such can be the difference between lives and property saved or lost and destroyed.

Now, this swift movement is quite the nightmare. With over 60 million new car purchases recorded every year, that’s no surprise. However, thanks to groundbreaking technology in the name of emergency vehicle preemption (EVP), these delays can be a thing of the past.

The intersection between EVP and traffic lights

The EVP system (which is installed on emergency vehicles) has a simple JD: it allows for the remote control of traffic lights. The point? To assist emergency vehicles in making their way through intersections more efficiently and safely.

Say, there’s an ambulance ferrying a patient to a hospital. With EVP, the traffic light will turn green as soon as the ambulance approaches, allowing it through. This way, it’ll reduce the time it takes to reach the hospital.

With tech continuously improving, emergency vehicle preemption will pretty likely get better, thanks to advances in traffic light technology. But how, you may wonder?

How will next generation traffic lights impact emergency vehicle preemption?

Some EVP tools out there have reportedly already led to a 70% reduction in intersection crash rates. Imagine what more there is to achieve with the smart tech that’ll likely impact next-gen traffic lights?

Here are some ways how tech advancements will impact EVP:

Advanced AI and Machine Learning (ML)

Artificial intelligence isn’t just a sci-fi dream anymore — it’s a big part of our world, and it’s knocking on the door of emergency vehicle preemption (EVP) systems.

Picture this: Right now, we’ve got a decent setup where vehicles, roadside gadgets, and software all team up to let emergency vehicles zip through intersections by changing the traffic lights. It’s cool, but throw AI and ML into the mix, and you’ve got something even cooler.

Here’s the thing — AI can gulp down heaps of real-time data, learn from what’s happening on the roads, and predict the best traffic moves. This brainpower can crank up the responsiveness and smarts of traffic lights during emergencies.

What’s the payoff? Faster, sharper changes in traffic lights when ambulances or fire trucks need to get through.

Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication

This is like giving cars the ability to have a chat with traffic lights and road signs. Cool, right? Especially for emergency vehicles, this tech can be a game changer.

With V2I, an ambulance or fire truck can send a digital heads-up to the traffic lights ahead, saying, “Hey, we’re coming through!” This means traffic lights can get the memo early and start working out the best way to clear the route.

And it gets better. Toss AI and ML into this mix, and you’ve got traffic management on steroids, predicting and smoothing out the road ahead. Plus, with 5G tech in the picture, the conversation between vehicles and road stuff gets faster and more reliable.

Don’t forget the rise of electric and self-driving cars. They’re likely to amp up the V2I scene with even more slick features. We’re looking at future roads that are not just smarter, but safer and more efficient. Like something out of a futuristic movie, but it’s happening right here, right now.

Data analytics and traffic prediction

Picture this: It’s 5 p.m. on a weekday, and like clockwork, there’s that one road that always turns into a slow-moving sea of cars. Here’s where data analytics and smart traffic lights come into play.

These tech-savvy lights can remember these daily patterns and act ahead of time. Before the clock strikes five, these smart lights start tweaking their signals, getting ahead of the game to keep traffic smooth.

This is super handy for emergency vehicles. Imagine an ambulance breezing through what used to be a rush hour nightmare – all thanks to traffic lights that learned to outsmart traffic.

Integration with public transport

Here’s the kicker: if a bus is lagging behind its schedule, the traffic lights up ahead get the heads-up. They turn green, giving the bus a gentle nudge back on track.

More on-time buses mean happier commuters, and suddenly, driving feels like more hassle than it’s worth. With fewer cars playing tag on the roads, emergency vehicles find a clearer path. Everybody wins – buses, drivers, and yes, those life-saving emergency vehicles too.

In closing

The evolution in smart camera technology can go a long way in impacting emergency vehicle preemption. Whether you’re the EMS, City Planners, or Municipal Authorities, keep an eye out for these changes.

It’s a powerful reminder that with each cleared path, you’re potentially saving lives and making our urban spaces more harmonious and efficient.