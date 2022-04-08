Electronic ‘nose’ developed to detect whisky fraud

A man drinking a glass of whisky. Image by Tim Sandle.

Telling a good whisky from one that is a little harsher on the palate takes some experience. For those less similar with the variety of different whiskies from around the world, or at least less confident, technology could be at hand.

Another reason for such technology is to combat whisky fraud, which is a growing problem especially within the high-end market, given the large sums that rare or limited edition whiskies retail for (or are sold at auction). For instance, in 2021 a cask of Macallan 1991 Scotch sold at auction, setting a new record for a whisky cask with a price tag of $2.33 million.

Scientists from University of Technology Sydney have developed a so-termed electronic nose (‘e-nose’) that is said to be capable of distinguishing between different brands, origins, and styles by analysing the liquor.

According to the lead researcher, Associate Professor Steven Su: “Up until now, detecting the differences between whiskies has required either a trained whisky connoisseur, who might still get it wrong, or complex and time-consuming chemical analysis by scientists in a lab.”

To replace either of these options, the Australian researchers have been working on a rapid, easy to use, real-time assessment of whisky. The objective is to both identify the quality of the whisky and to uncover any adulteration or fraud.

At present the development is at the prototype stage, under the working name of NOS.E. In the first significant trial, the instrument was able to identify the differences between six whiskies by their brand names, regions, and styles in less than four minutes.

For this, three blended malts and three single malt whiskeys were used:

Johnnie Walker Red (a blend),

Johnnie Walker Black (also a blend but generally regarded as more consistent than the Red version),

Ardberg (a peaty single malt from the Scottish island Islay),

Chivas Regal (a blended Scottish highlands whisky),

Macallan’s 12-year-old (a rye-based Scottish single malt).

The instrument reached 96.15 percent accuracy for brand name and 92.31 percent accuracy for the style of whisky. The readings were also verified against conventional chemical tests: time-of-flight mass spectrometry, which utilises an electric field to accelerate generated ions through the same electrical potential, and then measures the time each ion takes to reach the detector. This was paired with two-dimensional gas chromatography, for the characterisation of complex volatile and semi-volatile mixtures.

One reason why this level of accuracy was achieved is based on the design principle. The NOS.E device had a starting development intent to mimic the human olfactory system. This I is achieved through the use of eight gas sensors to detect odours in a vial of whisky. The sensor array generates the unique signal matrix according to the different odour molecules it comes into contact with.

The collected data is processed by a machine learning algorithm. The algorithm has been gradually rained to recognise whisky characteristics.

It is hoped the technology can be extended to the assessment of wine and cognac as well, and perhaps also in the fragrance sector to help combat the counterfeiting of high-end perfume.

The research appears in the academic publication IEEE Sensors Journal, titled “The Use of Electronic Nose for the Classification of Blended and Single Malt Scotch Whisky.”