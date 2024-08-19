Electrifying the nation’s school buses: How Pawan Kumar is changing the electric vehicle landscape in the U.S.

Photo courtesy of Upma Sharma Photography

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Pawan Kumar, a fleet electrification expert at Zūm Services, is changing how children in America commute to school. His goal goes beyond just switching out diesel buses for electric ones; it also involves redefining the function of school transportation in the larger context of energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

His purpose is driven by a profound question: How to make the future greener for children, and who will bring about this transformation?

Leading a pivotal industry

Electric vehicles (EVs) often grab headlines for their luxury models and commercial fleets. Yet, Kumar’s work brings a different narrative — one focused on social equity and environmental purpose. “Electrifying school buses, especially in underserved communities, is about more than just reducing emissions,” Kumar explains. “It’s about ensuring that the benefits of clean energy reach everyone, not just those who can afford it.”

This strategy has led to notable accomplishments. Kumar recently won more than $60 million in funds to electrify school buses in communities with limited resources. This result was a financial triumph and showed his dexterity in handling challenging grant applications, regulatory landscapes, and stakeholder relationships.

Kumar has also led the Oakland Unified School District in implementing vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, making it one of the largest districts in the nation to do so. With the employment of this technology, buses may return excess energy to the grid, increasing operational sustainability and establishing the district as an authority in applying green technology.

He was also awarded the prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award for his outstanding contributions to electrifying school transportation in the country.

Sustainable solutions in the education sector

American school buses — long a symbol of public education — are changing. In addition to putting him at the top of the EV business, Kumar’s leadership at Zūm Services has set new standards for sustainability and operational effectiveness. Currently, he oversees a fleet of 2,000 electric school buses.

“Our goal is not just to replace diesel buses with electric ones,” Kumar says. “We aim to create an integrated system where every component — from the charging infrastructure to the buses themselves — is optimized for maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact.”

This strategy requires in-depth knowledge of the difficulties associated with fleet electrification. Kumar’s operation comprises more than 10 electric school bus charging yards with an industry-scale peak power consumption capacity, which is handled with ample proficiency needed for a project of this scale. He has also formed strategic relationships with more than 10 utility firms to facilitate the seamless integration of new service applications and infrastructure enhancements into the current grid.

His work also tackles critical societal challenges. Despite being an environmental endeavor, the electric school bus program also has a notable social impact. He strives to reduce the gaps in public service inequities by prioritizing underprivileged areas. This ensures that communities most in need of clean, dependable transportation are not left behind in the shift to a greener future.

Future of the EV industry

The V2G technology implemented in Oakland is an excellent example of how Kumar’s ventures push the limits of the industry’s achievable goals. This system, which allows buses to operate as mobile energy storage units, stabilizes the grid during peak demand.

“Vehicle-to-grid exemplifies how we can rethink the role of transportation in our energy systems,” Kumar says. “Creating a connection between our vehicles and infrastructure that benefits everyone must be the objective.”

Despite his recent achievements, Kumar’s goals still need to be completed. Plans are underway to extend the fleet of electric buses to additional school districts nationwide. His long-term dedication to sustainability is demonstrated by his plan to build a nationwide network of electric school buses, which will help create cleaner air and reinforce a more resilient electrical infrastructure.

Kumar is not simply energizing buses with his efforts in technology and social fairness; he is also powering the future of sustainable transportation.

“We’re not just building a fleet; we’re building a future. A future where every child, regardless of where they live, has access to clean, reliable transportation. And that’s something worth striving for,” Kumar shares.