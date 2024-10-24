Connect with us

Ekyam’s AI-powered data orchestration and integrity solutions enhance retail efficiency and time-to-market

Published

Photo courtesy of Ekyam
Photo courtesy of Ekyam

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Retailers today face a multitude of challenges as they evolve into tech-driven entities, including managing complex data silos, ensuring data integrity, and maintaining seamless communication between platforms. As the demand for interconnected systems grows, retailers are often forced into acting like technology companies—hiring engineers, building custom APIs, and creating ecosystems to connect disparate systems. These approaches are not only costly and time-consuming but also prone to data errors, leading to further operational inefficiencies.

Ekyam addresses these challenges by providing AI-powered data orchestration and integrity solutions that unify e-commerce platforms, point-of-sale (POS) systems, warehouse management systems (WMS), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. Our technology ensures accurate, real-time data flow across all touchpoints, eliminating manual data reconciliation and minimizing costly errors.

To streamline retail processes, Ekyam has also developed an AI-powered Electronic Data Integration (EDI) add-on, specifically designed to alleviate these pain points and simplify the integration process. Founder Abi Sachdeva explains, “What we have created is a connector, an EDI for major players like Amazon, Walmart, and Costco. Now, retailers can start selling their products with ease, and when an order comes in, it seamlessly flows through the system—automatically updating inventory, shipping information, and tracking.”

For many retailers, establishing these integrations traditionally takes weeks or even months, especially when selling on major marketplaces, where setup times can range from 8-10 weeks. Ekyam’s solutions accelerate this process, improving time-to-market while ensuring data accuracy and operational efficiency. By seamlessly orchestrating and validating data across all systems, Ekyam empowers retailers to focus on growth rather than getting bogged down by data challenges.

Ekyam’s platform helps retailers break down those data silos and enables exponentially faster communication between different retail systems. Its seamless connectors to major platforms eliminates the need for lengthy manual processes and shortens the integration time, thereby reducing friction while also supporting faster onboarding of new sales channels.

One of Ekyam’s key strengths is that it is specifically focused on retail. Unlike many competitors offering generalized integration solutions, Ekyam specializes in addressing the unique needs of retailers with tailored solutions. Sachdeva explains, “EDI is a universal integration interface used across various industries, each with its own standards. For instance, the healthcare, retail, and travel industries have distinct EDI standards. Our solution adheres to these global standards, ensuring seamless integration and compliance with retail-specific requirements.” This specialized approach ensures that Ekyam provides a level of precision that broader solutions cannot match.

Likewise, Ekyam’s platform efficiently tackles retail-specific challenges such as inventory management, order processing, and data integrity. Its AI-driven technology adapts swiftly to changing market needs, allowing retailers to focus more on growth and less on technical integration. The platform is also designed to evolve with industry trends, supporting omnichannel strategies and global expansion.

In addition to integration, Ekyam’s system reduces operational overhead by automating processes and enhancing supply chain management. It also supports predictive analytics for inventory forecasting, helping retailers unlock new revenue streams and improve profitability. By addressing these complex tasks, Ekyam streamlines operations and enhances overall efficiency.Ultimately, Ekyam’s EDI add-on solves the most critical pain points for retailers. By adopting Ekyam’s platform, retailers will experience faster operations, improved customer experiences, and streamlined growth opportunities. And as retail continues to evolve, Ekyam has positioned itself to be the technology partner that grows alongside them, providing critical solutions for today’s—and tomorrow’s—retail challenges.

In this article:AI
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

