Educators raise concerns over the ethics of AI in the classroom

Artificial intelligence continues to weave into the fabric of our daily existence. Yet the adoption of this technology brings forth numerous implications that demand careful consideration.

Following the recent news of the New York Times’ lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement (as reported by Digital Journal), the issue of ethics and artificial intelligence has come to the fore.

For example, a recent Forbes Advisor’s recent report highlights the innovation, adoption, ethics, and future of AI in education. The report is titled “Artificial Intelligence In Education: Teachers’ Opinions On AI In The Classroom.”

The report looks at the role of AI in teaching. Survey data finds that over 1 in 4 educators believe AI will play a central role in education over the next decade. With the widespread integration of artificial intelligence in classrooms, my team conducted a data analysis to explore AI adoption rates and educators’ perspectives on the impact of technology in education.

In terms of the firms of artificial intelligence, then AI-powered educational games are the most common AI-based tool in education, following adaptive learning platforms, automated grading and feedback systems, and chatbots.

However, not everything is positive and nearly 1 in 5 educators report that AI has hindered educational outcomes in the teaching and learning process. Furthermore, there were concerns about the ethical framework surrounding AI. With this, nearly all educators, a very high level, at 98 percent, expressed the need for some level of education on the ethical usage of AI.

Machines, tools and software have made many learning related tasks easier for many for years. However, thought needs to be given if we about to outsource large chunks of learning and education to artificial intelligence?

The biggest ethical concern is with unauthorised coping of text. This leads to 65 percent of educators believe plagiarism in essays and work is the most common concern about AI in education. Plagiarism is the act of using someone else’s work without proper attribution or permission. This includes not only text, but also ideas, images, and other forms of creative expression, and the use of Large Language Models can lead to intended and unintended copying of another person’s text.

It follows that the majority of reported AI-related cheating in educational institutions involves the use of AI-powered essay generators, accounting for 64 percent of reported instances.

This connects back to the lawsuit from the New York Times, which alleges that OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing Chat have unlawfully leveraged content from The New York Times to train their AI systems.