Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Ebola vaccine cuts mortality figures in half for people infected with the virus

Designed to be administered in a single dose, the medicine is recommended primarily for ring vaccination.
Avatar photo

Published

The Ebola outbreak killed 55 people
The Ebola outbreak killed 55 people - Copyright AFP CARL DE SOUZA
The Ebola outbreak killed 55 people - Copyright AFP CARL DE SOUZA

New findings show vaccination reduces not only the risk of Ebola infection, but also the risk of death.

This is based on a new Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. This study shows, for the first time, that being vaccinated—even after being exposed to the Ebola virus—can cut mortality figures of those infected in half.

The observational study was conducted by MSF’s research arm, Epicentre and focused on the rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP vaccine. This drug product is produced by the pharmaceutical company Merck under the name Ervebo. The review was performed during the 2018-2020 Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This study found that of the 2,279 confirmed Ebola patients admitted to Ebola health facilities between July 27, 2018 and April 27, 2020, the risk of dying was 56 percent among unvaccinated patients but fell to 25 percent for those who had received the vaccine.

This reduction in mortality applied to all patients, regardless of age or gender. MSF’s Epicentre conducted this study with the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) and DRC’s ministry of health.

Commenting on the research, Rebecca Coulborn, an epidemiologist with MSF’s Epicentre, states: “Vaccination after exposure to a person infected with Ebola virus disease—even when administered shortly before the onset of symptoms—still confers significant protection against death”.

rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP is effective against the especially deadly Zaire strain of Ebola. The drug is the only Ebola vaccine recommended for use during an epidemic like the one in DRC in 2018-2020.

Designed to be administered in a single dose, the medicine is recommended primarily for ring vaccination. Ring vaccination is a strategy that targets contacts and contacts of contacts of confirmed Ebola cases, as well as health care and frontline workers who are at high risk of exposure.

The goal is always to vaccinate people as early as possible during outbreaks; however, these new findings show that vaccinating someone who has already been exposed but is not yet symptomatic can also reduce the risk of death.

These new findings help make a case for the use of a combination of vaccination and treatment after someone is exposed to the virus. This will enable researchers to consider combining vaccination and treatment of patients who have been in direct contact with a person with confirmed Ebola virus disease in order to reduce the risk of illness and death.

In this article:Ebola, Health, Medicine, Microbiology, Virus
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Businesses in balance: Cyber-defence and maintaining data privacy

n the U.S., 12 state consumer privacy laws are active today, with more plans to be enacted by the end of the year.

17 hours ago
Tucker Carlson was ousted from Fox News just days after the Rupert Murdoch-owned company paid a whopping $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion, an election technology firm Tucker Carlson was ousted from Fox News just days after the Rupert Murdoch-owned company paid a whopping $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion, an election technology firm

World

Op-Ed: Trump, Carlson, and Russia — World War 3 is just a bleat away

America and the world deserve a better epitaph than Trump.

22 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), accompanied by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), arrives to meet with members of the US Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), accompanied by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), arrives to meet with members of the US Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2023.

World

Ukraine aid package clears key procedural vote in US Senate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), accompanied by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), arrives to meet with...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Better than a real man’: young Chinese women turn to AI boyfriends

Her "boyfriend" is a chatbot on an app called "Glow", an artificial intelligence platform created by Shanghai start-up MiniMax.

4 hours ago