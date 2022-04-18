Earth’s coral reefs will be gone in 30 years if goals of Paris Agreement are not met

Soft corals - Eleutherobia variabile - at Tafelberg Reef, Hout Bay, South Africa in 2004. Credit - Peter Southwood, CC SA 3.0.

An international team of environmental scientists has published a series of significant recommendations to protect, conserve and study the world’s coral reefs – the ‘canaries in the coal mine’ of climate change.

The Vibrant Oceans Initiative presented its white paper on the future of the world’s delicate and crucial habitats at the Our Oceans Conference held in Palau last week.

The Conference, held on April 13 and 14, was a key moment for countries, civil society, and industry to commit to concrete and significant actions to protect the ocean. This year’s conference closed with 410 commitments worth $16.35 billion across the six-issue areas of the conference.

Great Barrier Reef Bleaching event in 2016. Credit – Jay Galvin, CC SA 2.0.

In its white paper, the Vibrant Oceans Initiative warned that the world’s coral reefs—the ‘canaries in the coal mine’ of climate change—may vanish in the coming 30 years.

Coral reefs are home to over 25 percent of all ocean life – providing a source of food, livelihoods, and cultural heritage for 500 million people while protecting coastlines and communities from storms and erosion.

“Coral reefs are the ‘canaries in the coal mine’ when it comes to sensing ecosystems under stress from ocean warming due to climate change,” Jens Zinke, a professor of paleobiology at the University of Leicester in PLACE, said.

“Corals can sense when ocean temperatures exceed a dangerous threshold and warn us when we need to take measure.”

“Our research has shown that coral reefs have been severely impacted by ocean warming in the past three to four decades,” said Zinke – one of the co-authors of the white paper, according to CTV News Canada.

Coral reefs in Papua New Guinea with Feather starfish in 2004. Credit – Brocken Inaglory, CC SA 3.0.

Six recommendations to protect and conserve coral reefs

Drawing on expertise from universities and wildlife conservation groups worldwide, including the University of Leicester, the scientists published a series of significant recommendations to protect and conserve the world’s coral reefs.

The white paper ‘Forecasting Climate Sanctuaries for Securing the Future of Coral Reefs’, includes the following recommendations:

Continuation of the 50 Reefs approach as ‘climate change avoidance sanctuaries’ as a priority for investment in coral reef conservation.

Expansion of the 50 Reefs conservation portfolio for climate change to include coral resistance and recovery sanctuaries.

Increase in support for regional evaluations of the health of the 50 Reefs portfolio, and sustainable financing initiatives to support the implementation of regional portfolios.

Catalyzing large-scale, data-driven coral reef monitoring efforts to test and develop new models and predictions of climate sanctuaries.

Use of the latest climate coral reef science to guide investments, especially as the impacts of climate change accelerate and produce novel environmental stresses and responses among reefs.

Embracing a far-reaching approach to the management of 50 Reefs sites, including connections to broader seascapes, fisheries and water quality management, mitigation of other pressures (for example, industrial development), so that effective and equitable management has measurable benefits for coral reefs and coastal communities.

The white paper also highlighted how important it was to develop new predictive models, in particular, pointing out that many predictive models for the future look at specifically just coral bleaching.