Earth’s ‘Black Box’ is set to log the climate crisis in every detail

Is the Black Box about the climate crisis? Its creators hope the black box will tell future civilizations how humankind created the climate crisis, and how we failed or succeeded in addressing it. — Earth's Black Box / earthsblackbox.com

A reportedly indestructible steel box, roughly the size of a city bus will digitally collect and store climate-related conversations, data, and artifacts. The device is meant to chronicle Earth’s journey toward environmental destruction, but it likely won’t have much of an impact.

The planned structure, a monolithic data storage site and art installation that will sit in a remote, rocky part of Tasmania, Australia’s west coast, is like a large flight recorder – meant to record troves of “data sets, measurements, and interactions relating to the health of our planet,” according to the Earth’s Black Box website.

The Black Box project is a collaboration between a variety of makers including the University of Tasmania, marketing communications company Clemenger BBDO, and artistic collective Glue Society, according to CNN.

The 10-meter-by-4-meter-by-3-meter (approximately 34-foot-by-13-foot-by10-foot) monolithic structure will be filled with storage drives connected to the internet and powered with solar panels.

The box will record both scientific data tracking the global climate and headlines and social media posts tracking the political response, according to EcoWatch.

“Obviously it’s really a powerful concept when you say to someone, ‘Earth’s got a black box.” Because they’re like, ‘Why does it need a black box?'” Jim Curtis from Clemenger BBDO told ABC News. “But first and foremost, it’s a tool.”

Construction is slated to start mid-2022, but the system is already in record mode, which started during the recently concluded COP26 climate conference in Scotland. The Earth’s Black Box site shows a real-time scroll in beta to give an idea of the scope of data it will track.

People’s Climate March on April 29, 2017. Image by Edward Kimmel from Takoma Park, MD (CC BY-SA 2.0)

A letter to future generations

This giant black box will be recording everything there is to know about what the world is going through as we attempt to come together in an attempt to reverse what may be the impossible – saving our planet.

The box is akin to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, but unlike the precious seeds in this northern Norwegian vault, it is not exactly the same. The data to be stored within Earth’s Black Box “doesn’t seem inherently useful, or at least not to me,” writes George Dvorsky,

Gizmodo’s Dvorsky points out that while a future generation or an alien from somewhere in the universe could come across this indestructible Earth recorder, all that data collected might be undecipherable.

Dvorsky seems to put the whole b problem in a nutshell, though. He writes, “I see it more as social commentary and as a cool-looking art installation. A future civilization might find some of this data useful, but I doubt it. The message is already crystal clear: It’s the fossil fuels, stupid.”

So, to make it really simple for anyone, human or alien to understand, maybe a big sign with an image of an oil derrick and a big X emblazoned over it would suffice.