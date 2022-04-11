Dwindling water levels of Lake Powell only getting worse

Glen Canyon Dam on Lake Powell in August 2021. Source - Bureau of Reclamation

After decades of drought, the water level in Lake Powell has sunk to historic lows, threatening millions who rely on the water supply.

Lake Powell is the second-largest human-made reservoir in the United States and has now shrunk to its lowest level since it was created more than 50 years ago.

The latest water supply outlook from the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center estimates Lake Powell will only receive 64 percent of its average water inflows this year.

Officials say that the climate change-driven megadrought has shrunken water runoff in the Colorado River Basin by 20 percent since 2000, resulting in the nation’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, being at the lowest water levels ever seen since they were constructed decades ago, according to KNAU.org.

The line graph shows the drastic drop in average water levels in March since 2000, when Lake Powell was at around 1120 meters (3675 feet) elevation. The current elevation is just a few meters or feet from what is considered the ‘minimum power pool’ – the level at which Glen Canyon Dam is able to generate hydroelectric power. Credit ESA

Additionally, hydropower generation at Lake Powell has dropped to roughly 68 percent of normal efficiency, according to the Utah Rivers Council. The advocacy group also notes that the Bureau of Reclamation’s most recent climate change study on the Colorado River Basin is from 2012, and management decisions are being made on outdated science and information that fails to take into account the scope of climate change’s impact.

In mid-March 2022, Lake Powell’s elevation dropped to an astonishing 1074 m above sea level – the lowest the lake has been since it was filled in 1980. This drastic drop in water levels is documented in natural-color images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission.

Climate change is expected to make droughts more severe in the future. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Spring Outlook for the US, nearly 60 percent of the continental US is experiencing drought.

According to Brenda Alcorn, a hydrologist at the NOAA forecast center, there is still a wide range of possibilities. “April and May are important precipitation months, so we’re hoping for better precipitation than we’ve seen recently,” she said during the briefing. “And June and July, too. We still have weather in June and July that can affect us.”