Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Dutch fine Fortnite maker for ‘pressuring’ kids with ads

AFP

Published

Fortnite is free to download but offers paying services
Fortnite is free to download but offers paying services - Copyright AFP/File FREDERIC J. BROWN
Fortnite is free to download but offers paying services - Copyright AFP/File FREDERIC J. BROWN

Dutch authorities slapped a 1.1-million-euro fine on Fortnite maker Epic Games on Tuesday, judging that vulnerable children were exploited and pressured into making purchases in the game’s Item Shop.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) hit Epic Games with two separate fines totalling the equivalent of $1.2 million, after finding that underage gamers “could experience pressure in several ways to make purchases.”

Epic Games has filed an objection against the decision and proposed several changes to the game that the ACM said would resolve their concerns.

The ACM imposed the first fine over phrases in the game such as “Get it now” or “Buy now”. Adverts directly exhorting children to make purchases are “an illegal aggressive commercial practice under all circumstances,” said the ACM.

The second fine was imposed for “deceptive” and “misleading” countdown timers that pressured children to make purchases quickly because they believed the item would disappear when the clock hit zero — which was not always the case.

“Children’s vulnerabilities were exploited and were thus pressured into making purchases,” said ACM board member Cateautje Hijmans van den Bergh.

“With this decision, we are sending a clear signal: children must be able to play online games without being put under undue pressure,” she said.

It ordered Epic Games to comply with the order by June 10, 2024.

The gaming firm has already implemented several changes, including removing countdown timers from the Item Shop worldwide, the ACM said.

For the Netherlands, the firm will only offer purchases in the Item Shop that are available for 48 hours or more.

“ACM is of the opinion that Epic will comply with the binding instruction if it implements the above changes,” the statement said, adding that it would check after June 10.

In this article:Advertising, Fine, Games, Netherlands
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Digital Journal Insight Forum Digital Journal Insight Forum

Business

Digital Journal sets sights on becoming Canada’s premier thought leadership platform with launch of Insight Forum

Media leader Digital Journal launches new thought leadership subscription platform for Canadian thought leaders.

4 hours ago
A man flees with children and belongings from the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2024 A man flees with children and belongings from the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2024

World

Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

Thousands fled northern Gaza on Monday as renewed shelling pounded areas where Israel says Hamas militants have regrouped.

19 hours ago
Chinese schoolchildren are using ChatGPT to slash homework time, but teachers are worried over the possibilities for cheating and plagiarism Chinese schoolchildren are using ChatGPT to slash homework time, but teachers are worried over the possibilities for cheating and plagiarism

Business

Op-Ed: AI, plagiarism, law, sanity, money, and not doing much about any of it

These thieves have to go. Whatever it takes needs to be done.

4 hours ago

Business

US Fed vice chair says interest rates should remain on pause

The US Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates -- and held them -- at a 23-year high as it looks to bring inflation down.

17 hours ago