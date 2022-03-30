Drones are helping to deliver urgent medical supplies to Ukraine

A DJI Phantom quadcopter UAV for commercial and recreational aerial photography. Image by Capricorn4049 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

North America’s longest operating drone systems company, Draganfly, is sending ten Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones to war-torn Ukraine. The drones will be used by the relief agency, Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RUS), which is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine.

RSU is a prominent organisation in the conflict. Iryna Vashchuk Discipio, President of RSU, was recently awarded the Order of Princess Olga by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian civil decoration is bestowed on women for their achievements in state, production, scientific, educational, cultural, charity, and other social activities.

In a statement, reported by Tech Times, Discipio thanked the drone supplier: “Brave Ukrainians continue to fight for freedom, democracy, and the fundamental values and principles of Western civilization.”

She adds: “There is an urgent need for medical supplies and equipment in several dangerous and hard-to-reach areas. Draganfly’s Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones will play a crucial role in ensuring that those affected have access to the aid they require.”

Over the past six years, RSU has developed a logistical network in Ukraine and the United States to deliver essentials in the shortest possible time. The use of advanced drones provides an additional means to achieve this goal.

The Draganfly drones are equipped with temperature-managed payload boxes that can transport up to 15 pounds of blood, pharmaceuticals, insulin/medicines, vaccines, water, and wound care kits.

One innovation with the drone is where it is top-mounted. This design element is intended to make deliveries safer and more accessible.

In addition, Draganfly indicate they will be donating three drone systems to RSU. The total initial order size (subject to conditions) is up to 200 units.

In other Ukraine-drone news, drone shave enabled Ukraine soldiers to halt part of a Russian convoy. During the first few weeks of the war, The Guardian reports that a convoy of armoured vehicles and supply trucks were ground to a halt because of a series of night ambushes carried out by a team of thirty Ukrainian special forces and drone operators on quad bikes, according to a Ukrainian commander.

This example indicates the shift that is taking place as to how wars are being fought, crossing into the area of both technology and tactics.

In the past decade, unmanned aerial vehicles have advanced rapidly. The Ukraine defence example indicates how devastation can be achieved from the air despite a lack of conventional warplanes.