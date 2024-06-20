Dr. Rashad Richey: Communicator, physics professor, inventor, CEO, game changer

Photo courtesy of Rolling Out

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

If there was ever such a thing as a “total package”, Dr. Rashad Richey fits the bill. Featured on news outlets like MSNBC, CBS News Atlanta, Fox News, CNBC, and Science News Watch, Dr. Rashad Richey is a name that resonates across multiple domains, from media to academia. As the daily television opinion news anchor for ‘Indisputable With Dr. Rashad Richey,’ syndicated through the TYT Network, he reaches over 2.5 million viewers daily and has a combined social media and YouTube following of over 2.7 million. His radio show, ‘The Rashad Richey Morning Show’ airing on News & Talk 1380-WAOK and V-103(HD3) in Atlanta, GA, (an Audacy station) was named ‘Best Talk Radio Show’ by readers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and the Atlanta Business Journal. Readers of Atlanta Magazine named Dr. Richey ‘Best TV Anchor’ in their people’s choice edition. That’s just the beginning – Dr. Richey is also host of the ‘Dr. Rashad Richey Review ” on SiriusXM, Urban View Channel 126, and ‘Indisputable’ the podcast, which is ranked in the top 1% of most listened-to podcasts globally by Listen Notes.

This Emmy-nominated broadcaster’s influence extends beyond his multiple media platforms. Dr. Richey is also president of Rolling Out, the largest urban national media company of its kind in America, noted philanthropist, researcher, and university professor who holds multiple academic positions. Numerous accolades have recognized his contributions to science, media, and social justice, including his distinction as the first political analyst to earn an Emmy nomination at CBS News Atlanta and his induction into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame and the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame.

Dr. Richey’s academic journey is as impressive as his media presence. Currently enrolled in graduate studies at Dartmouth College, one of 8 Ivy League institutions in America, Dr. Richey has completed advanced degrees in various fields, including earning his doctoral research degree in federal policy reform from Clark Atlanta University, his Doctor of Law in Immigration Law at Azteca University, Master of Science in Agronomical Physics from the Universite de la Renaissance, Master of Science in Neuroscience from the University of Pacific, and completed his MBA studies at Beulah Heights University. He also earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) and is currently the Managing Partner for the Fairness Firm LLP – The Law Office of Richey & Wilson based out of Washington, D.C. Dr. Richey serves on the faculty at Morris Brown College and is a professor of physics at Paris Graduate School. Peer-reviewed journals have published his research in multiple academic disciplines.

A true modern version of a Renaissance Man, Dr. Richey has been invited to lecture and present at prestigious universities and conferences, including the National Society of Black Physicists Annual Conference – 2023, and the University of Michigan. Dr. Richey’s commitment to education and social change is further exemplified by his work with The Rashad Richey Foundation, Inc., where he coordinates mentoring programs and educational/cultural opportunities for gang-affected youth.

What many may not know, is that Dr. Richey is also an accomplished inventor, with several inventions credited to him. His newest invention, the Neurological Brain Entrainment Device, was granted provisional patent status by the United States Patent & Trader Office. The device, which produced promising results in a recent case study, is scheduled for clinical trials in 2024, and according to researchers, has the potential to revolutionize how we treat neurological conditions and enhance cognitive health.

The science behind Dr. Richey’s Neurological Brain Entrainment Device (NBED)

Brainwave entrainment is a phenomenon in which the brain’s electrical oscillations, or brainwaves, synchronize with external rhythmic stimuli, such as flickering lights, sounds, or tactile sensations.

Different conscious states are associated with specific dominant brainwave frequencies, and it is hypothesized that desired mental states or neuronic responses can be achieved by inducing these frequencies through entrainment. This process relies on the brain’s natural tendency to align its neural oscillations with periodic external stimuli.

Researchers like Dr. Richey use the principles of brainwave entrainment to develop targeted interventions that can modulate neural oscillations, and potentially treat neurological conditions, or enhance cognitive performance.

The Neurological Brain Entrainment Device (NBED) that Dr. Richey developed harnesses the power of brainwave entrainment to potentially reverse symptoms of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, which is noted in his peer-reviewed case study titled, Reversing Alzheimer’s: Efficacy of Non-Invasive Quantum Therapies on Human Physiology, published in the International Journal of Science & Research.

The device has two components, one cranial and the other intranasal. NBED utilizes a unique pattern of frequencies delivered via soundwave technology, tactile stimulation, and light frequency modalities to achieve neuronal responses, which researchers believe may stimulate neuronic activity and even contribute to changing the very gene expression of brain neurons.

Dr. Richey based NBED’s design and delivery modalities on his research, which specializes in brain entrainment processes by applying photobiomodulation techniques and sound frequencies. His work has shown promising signs of enhancing cognitive abilities, mental clarity, and advanced memory recall, aligning with research published by institutions like MIT and The Monroe Institute.

Clinical trials and preliminary results

Researchers have scheduled NBED for clinical trials in 2024. This will evaluate the device’s efficacy and durability in a controlled clinical setting. Preliminary case studies have already shown significant results, with one respondent diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease experiencing a reversal of symptoms and a return of cognitive abilities after using the NBED prototype. It is important to note that these are preliminary findings, which is why more research is needed. Alzheimer’s Disease has no known medically-accepted cure.

Academic and industry bodies have garnered attention from Dr. Richey’s research. He presented his work on the NBED device at the National Society of Black Physicists Conference and Clark Atlanta University, discussing the interconnectedness of quantum physics and human cognition.

His innovative technique and interdisciplinary research can potentially transform people’s understanding of brain function and open new avenues for therapeutic interventions.

Potential impact on Alzheimer’s and cognitive health

Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating neurodegenerative disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, and currently, there is no known cure. The development of Dr. Richey’s potentially life-changing device represents a significant advancement in brain health, neurophysics and medical technology. If clinical trials confirm its efficacy, the device could become a groundbreaking tool for treating Alzheimer’s and other neurological conditions.

The potential impact of the NBED extends beyond Alzheimer’s disease. Stimulating specific brainwave patterns may enhance cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and even creativity.

This means the device could have far-reaching implications for individuals seeking to optimize their mental performance and for those dealing with cognitive impairments resulting from various neurological conditions or age-related decline.

Future directions and research opportunities

New technologies and research findings are constantly emerging, causing brainwave entrainment to evolve at lightning speed. Dr. Richey’s work opens up numerous opportunities for further investigation and collaboration.

Researchers could explore the optimal frequencies and stimulation protocols, as well as NBED’s effects on other neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, in future studies.

As researchers conduct clinical trials and NBED gains recognition this year, it may inspire the development of similar devices and therapies targeting a wide range of neurological and cognitive disorders.

The integration of brainwave entrainment with other emerging technologies, such as virtual reality and personalized medicine, could lead to even more targeted and effective interventions.

Dr. Richey’s groundbreaking work will definitely inspire further exploration in this exciting field, making way for discoveries that could transform the lives of countless individuals affected by neurological conditions.

The Neurological Brain Entrainment Device potentially represents a significant milestone in harnessing the power of brainwave entrainment to treat neurological disorders and enhance cognitive health.

With its incredible design, promising preliminary results, and upcoming clinical trials, NBED could transform how people approach their understanding of human cognition. As a pioneer in this field, Dr. Richey offers hope for a future where neurological conditions can be effectively managed and cognitive potential can be fully realized.