Does the UK’s dalliance with private healthcare raise the cybersecurity threat profile?

Study.com delved into reasons nurses are leaving or looking to leave the occupation. - Canva

With the NHS in the U.K. under strain, some patients, with disposable money, are swapping to private healthcare providers. This is in the hope of shorter wait times and easier access to treatments.

Whether this is a wise move will depend on financials and service quality. Another consideration is whether the private healthcare sector is adequately secured to protect this growing number of patients’ data?

Cyberattacks in the health sector have life-threatening implications. Not only does a single data breach cost upwards of 4 million pounds and cause reputational damage, but the associated interruptions can cost life-saving diagnoses and treatments. To meet this threat, healthcare providers need to invest not only in cybersecurity teams and defences directly, but also in company-wide training.

These concerns have been picked up by Mark Clark, VP Sales EMEA North at leading cybersecurity company Onapsis. Clark is keen to unpack the sophisticated techniques used to target the sector and the need for a “when-not-if” mentality when preparing for cyberattacks.

Clark’s assessment is: “While private healthcare providers will undoubtedly welcome the additional customers, they need to ensure that they’re equipped to meet the additional demand. That, in turn, means properly equipping themselves for growth across all sectors of the business.”

Clark adds: “There are obvious ways of doing this, such as increasing the number of facilities they have available and augmenting the number of staff, as well as other less visible areas that are equally important.”

In terms of such areas, Clark singles out: “Cybersecurity in particular should be high up on the list of priorities as they grow.”

In terms of appropriate responses, Clark observes: “UK private healthcare providers need to scale their cybersecurity efforts as they grow. This doesn’t just mean building bigger in-house security teams as whilst they may be a critical part of the picture, they can’t do it all themselves.”

To meet these challenges, Clark recommends that health organisations consider investing “heavily in employee education and training. With the vast majority of cyberattacks involving some form of social engineering and cybercriminals producing increasingly sophisticated spoof emails, texts, and websites, employees are one of the biggest attack surfaces in any organisation.”

Starting early on these improvements is important and according to Clark this will lead to incremental improvements, as he notes: “The more they know about the tools and techniques used by cybercriminals, the less likely they are to fall victim to them.”