Do you live in an AI addicted country?

Chinese tech giant Baidu says its newest AI chatbot rivals the capabilities of ChatGPT - Copyright AFP WANG Zhao

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow and become more commonly used, including by consumers (even at the most rudimentary definition of ‘intelligence’ and capability). The intelligence of AI systems is a subject of ongoing debate among researchers and experts in the field. Some argue that AI has achieved a level of intelligence that can rival that of humans in certain areas, while others contend that advanced AI is still far from achieving human-level intelligence.

Nonetheless, forms of AI are becoming more commonplace and with easier accessibility it is easy for some people to be drawn in by the possibilities and the use of AI can become as addictive to some as social media. Yet the level of addiction is not, it seems, distributed evenly throughout the world.

Here, a survey finds that Australia ranks first for AI-addicted countries, showing the highest level of engagement with tools like ChatGPT and Gemini.

Following this, Singapore has the second-highest per capita AI searches, surpassing much larger countries like France and Canada in individual engagement with AI tools.

Ukraine leads in total AI traffic and has lower per capita usage, indicating that a smaller segment of the population is driving significant AI-related activity.

This is based on data compiled by the firm ZeroBounce, who assessed data across various countries to identify the so-termed ‘most AI-addicted nations’.

Key metrics included the number of ChatGPT and Gemini searches per capita, AI-related traffic distribution, AI job postings, the number of AI companies, and the frequency of AI events. The study offers insights into global AI engagement, ranking countries based on a composite score that reflects their overall adoption and usage of AI technologies.

The outcome is:

Country Population Number of Chat GPT and Gemini searches per capita Chat GPT and Gemini traffic distribution in total Chat GPT and Gemini traffic distribution per capita AI_ addiction_ score Australia 26,713,205 1.424 1066300 0.0399 100.00 Singapore 5,832,387 0.321 294300 0.0505 68.46 Switzerland 8,921,981 0.127 407700 0.0457 55.54 Ukraine 37,860,221 0.018 1801700 0.0476 53.36 Portugal 10,425,292 0.145 434400 0.0417 51.82 United Arab Emirates 11,027,129 0.164 449500 0.0408 51.57 Denmark 5,977,412 0.113 241600 0.0404 49.12 Canada 39,742,430 0.178 1373100 0.0345 45.15 France 66,548,530 0.090 2372100 0.0356 42.91 New Zealand 5,213,944 0.116 170400 0.0327 40.72

Considering the top ten:

Australia: Score: 100.00



Australia tops the list of the most AI-addicted countries with 38 million combined searches for ChatGPT and Gemini, giving it the highest AI engagement per capita at 1.424 searches per person. The country also ranks highly in traffic distribution, with over 995,000 users contributing to ChatGPT searches and another 71,200 using Gemini. Australia’s leading AI activity demonstrates high technological integration, positioning the nation as a global front-runner in AI engagement.

2. Singapore: Score: 68.46



Singapore ranks second, with an impressive 1.87 million total searches for ChatGPT and Gemini. Its per capita search rate of 0.321 places it ahead of much larger countries, reflecting Singapore’s strong emphasis on AI development. The country’s traffic distribution is high, with ChatGPT drawing over 260,000 users and Gemini contributing an additional 33,900.

3. Switzerland: Score: 55.54



Switzerland takes third place with over 1.13 million combined searches for ChatGPT and Gemini. Its per capita search rate stands at 0.127, supported by a traffic distribution that includes 397,300 users for ChatGPT and 10,400 for Gemini. Switzerland’s high ranking demonstrates its strong digital infrastructure and increasing AI engagement.

4. Ukraine: Score: 53.36



Ukraine is fourth on the list due to its massive total AI traffic, with a per capita search rate of 0.018. With a population of 37.8 million and over 1.8 million total traffic distribution, the country’s AI engagement is driven by concentrated, heavy use. ChatGPT leads with 1.7 million users, while Gemini adds 101,700 to the mix.

5. Portugal: Score: 51.82



Portugal secures the fifth spot with 1.51 million combined searches for ChatGPT and Gemini, resulting in a per capita search rate of 0.145. The traffic distribution includes 415,100 users for ChatGPT and 19,300 for Gemini. Portugal’s growing focus on AI tools shows a nation increasingly integrating these technologies into everyday tasks, earning it a spot in the top five.