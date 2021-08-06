Dixie Fire explodes to become the largest fire in U.S. and third largest in California history

The Dixie Fire is raging through California's northern forests, as climate change makes wildfire season longer, hotter and more devastating. — © AFP

The Dixie Fire in California is now the largest wildfire in the U.S., and the third-largest in state history, growing to 432,813 acres overnight amid high temperatures and strong winds.

While the fire was 35 percent contained as of Friday morning, according to NPR.org, it was largely expanding within the perimeter firefighters had previously established. It now spans an area of 676 square miles (1,751 square kilometers).

“This is going to be a long firefight,” Capt. Mitch Matlow, the spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said.

On Wednesday, the Dixie Fire tore through the mountain community of Greenville, driven by shifting winds and bone-dry vegetation, leaving very little in its path but ashes.

The winds were expected to calm and change direction heading into the weekend but that good news came too late for Eva Gorman, who has called the little town home for the last 17 years, reports CTV News Canada.

Firefighters from a strike team on loan from San Bernardino National Forest fighting flames and trying to protect the community of Greenville on August 4th. Image courtesy of Lassen National Forest

“It’s just completely devastating. We’ve lost our home, my business, our whole downtown area is gone,” said Gorman, who heeded evacuation warnings and left town with her husband a week-and-a-half ago as the Dixie Fire approached.

“My grandmother’s dining room chairs, my great-aunt’s bed from Italy. There is a photo I keep visualizing in my mind of my son when he was 2. He’s 37 now,” she said. “At first you think, ‘It’s OK, I have the negatives.’ And then you realize, ‘Oh. No. I don’t.'”

CBS News is reporting that fire officials said the Dixie Fire grew more than 97,000 acres since Thursday, making it the third-largest fire in California history. The wildfire has destroyed 134 structures and threatens over 13,800.

In Plumas County, Sheriff Todd Johns estimated on Thursday that “well over” 100 homes burned in and near the town, and four residents are unaccounted for.

In the town of Chester, 2,000 residents have been evacuated while fire crews work desperately to try and divert the flames around the town.

CalFire says a heatwave and high winds have encouraged fire growth. The weather is expected to last through the weekend, and hopefully, more humidity will help firefighters in getting control of the blaze.

Officially, the cause of the Dixie Fire is still under investigation. However, at the very start of the fire, Pacific Gas & Electric company notified authorities that the wildfire could have started when a tree landed on one of its power lines.

According to the Associated Press, PG&E sent a report to the California Public Utilities Commission saying that a repairman responding to a circuit outage on July 13 spotted blown fuses in a conductor atop a pole, a tree leaning into the conductor, and fire at the base of the tree.



