Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Disturbance expected to become Tropical Storm Fred strengthens in the Caribbean before heading to Florida

Published

GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic on August 10, 2021, at 10:07 a.m. EDT.
GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic on August 10, 2021, at 10:07 a.m. EDT.

The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where forecasters are expecting Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 to strengthen Tuesday into the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. 

In its 8:00 a.m. update, the NHC said the disturbance, moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph) was located about 270 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh) with higher gusts.

The disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday. 

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, which could lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding and potential mudslides. 

National Hurricane Center

The greatest threat for flooding impacts will be across the eastern and southeastern portions of Puerto Rico, where isolated amounts of rainfall of up to 6 inches are possible.

Most of Florida remains in the system’s five-day forecast cone, but it’s too soon to tell whether any impact could occur there by late this week or this weekend given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast, according to the NHC.

“The system is being guided along to the west-northwest by the circulation around a large area of high pressure over the central Atlantic,” AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.

In this article:National hurricane center, Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, Puerto rico, Tropical Storm Fred, US Virgin Islands
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

20 hours ago
Catholic priest murdered in France by suspected cathedral arsonist Catholic priest murdered in France by suspected cathedral arsonist

World

Catholic priest murdered in France by suspected cathedral arsonist

French police vehicles are parked where a French Catholic priest, aged 60, was murdered in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevres, western France - Copyright AFP Sebastien SALOM-GOMISAlexandre HIELARDA...

22 hours ago

Life

Pentagon to require all U.S. military members to get vaccinated for COVID-19

The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15.

10 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ancient viruses found deep in a Tibetan glacier

Scientists have discovered ancient viruses a in ice from two cores drilled on the summit and plateau of the Guliya ice cap in northwestern...

15 hours ago