Distinguished AI, ML & data engineering leader discusses the role of ML in zero carbon strategy formulation

Vishwanadham Mandala, a seasoned AI ML Expert and data engineer with over two decades of top-level experience in Big Data, AI and ML, Data integration, and Data Architecture, has recently explained how the application of machine learning can help formulate zero carbon strategies. This insightful discussion was published in the June newsletter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) USA Region 4. Currently working as Global Data Engineering Leader at Cummins Inc., Mandala has received numerous industry awards and recognitions for his illustrious work.

Zero carbon or net zero strategy is of paramount importance in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and bringing global warming under control. The Paris Agreement has set a target of achieving zero carbon emissions by the year 2050 and over 100 countries have already initiated measures to reach these targets. However, in his article, Mandala mentions that the focus is currently on sector-specific policies and actions, and there is a need for a more dynamic evaluation or analysis of the collective benefits of low-carbon transformation. He suggests that instead of fragmented and reactive interim milestones, a forward-looking strategy or coordinated plan is necessary. Mandala strongly believes that machine learning algorithms are highly capable of solving complex and multidimensional problems related to sustainability issues.

“Algorithms clever at learning can evaluate a vast space of possible model architectures, exploring each in turn, selecting hyperparameters from a range of options, fine-tuning chosen parameters, and then modeling their way through the data. Machine learning models do not rely on expert knowledge to generate insight, although the judicious application of such knowledge can help deliver more robust predictions. In short, machine learning algorithms are very good at throwing themselves at the wall of a complex problem and waiting to see what sticks. This underscores the potential of machine learning in addressing sustainability challenges and justifies its use in sustainability efforts,” Mandala explains.

The author informs that he has identified 40 case studies involving machine learning and zero carbon, covering training, cumulative algorithms, deep learning, pattern matching, feature selection, forecasting, optimization, and other applications. However, machine learning was rarely used in long-term strategic initiatives in these case studies. He has also assessed how machine learning is currently used in environmental initiatives and their limitations. Surprisingly, he has not been able to find any documented machine learning implementations toward achieving the 1.50 C temperature boundary. Along with his team, Mandala was also able to identify a wide spectrum of open questions related to the potential partnerships with machine learning research and commercialization in the field of climate change.

In the near future, Mandala envisions a lot of opportunities for researchers in the field of machine learning-assisted zero-carbon strategy formulation. According to him, this is likely to include the development of comprehensive solutions and platforms tailored to the internal and external operating context of organizations.

“There is still room to advance more sophisticated machine learning techniques designed to effectively utilize large, complex corporate datasets in climate change and zero-carbon strategy formulation for organizations. Public data sources often have gaps or information tailored to financial considerations (e.g., energy consumption information might be expressed in different units and levels of granularity than desired). It will be beneficial to tap into the expertise of organizations working towards zero carbon to determine the data and data transformations that could be necessary,” Mandala states to conclude his article.

A Master of Science in Data Science from Indiana University Bloomington, Vishwanadham Mandala has emerged as an eminent personality in the field of data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). His groundbreaking technological innovations have already made a huge positive impact on manufacturing processes, public safety, healthcare, as well as environmental conservation.

Mandala is also an avid researcher with over 20 research papers, more than 130 citations, and ten granted patents in different countries across the globe. His exemplary contribution to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Big Data within the manufacturing industry was recognized recently with the 2024 Global Recognition Award. This year, he has also won The International Outstanding Researcher Award in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI and ML) 2024.