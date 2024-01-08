Displays on display: Samsung innovations add brightness to CES 2024

The 8.6-generation mother glass is more than twice the size of the existing sixth-generation glass, resulting in improved production efficiency. — © Samsung Display, with permission.

Samsung Display is set to showcase new products that the firm expects to shape the future of the display industry at CES 2024. These are based around the theme ‘All-in Innovative Tech: Paving the New Journey’.

The new offerings include products that can be easily folded in and out, as well as rollable and slidable display technologies. Also on show is a microdisplay with ultra-high resolution for immersive XR experiences. There is also show new OLED technology with ultra-thin panels designed for vehicle interiors.

For entertainment, Samsung will also showcase ‘spotlights monitors’; these also include a type suitable for professional use in video production and medical applications.

OLED

The OLED offerings includes QD-OLEDs designed for monitors with the highest level of pixel density and refresh rates for self-illuminating technology.

With the foldable screens, these are termed ‘In & Out Flip’ and these are screens capable of folding in and out 360 degrees together with a Rollable Flex, offering 5 times the screen size.

The ‘In & Out Flip’ is a foldable device with a flip-phone design. The technology allows it to fold 360 degrees. Unlike traditional in-folding devices that require an additional panel on the outside for displaying information when folded, the Flip achieves a thinner design with a single display that can be folded outwards to allow use of the display even when folded.

In&Out Flip is a technology that can provide a new alternative for consumers who prefer bar-shaped smartphones. (C) Samsung Display, with permission.

The panels underwent folding in extreme temperatures ranging from -20 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius. Additionally, basketballs are bounced on the foldable panels, and the smartphones are subjected to rubbing with sand and immersion in water. These rigorous tests were designed to see if the products could work in even the most challenging environments.

The Rollable Flex allows the screen to expand up to five times its original size when unrolled, resembling the action of unrolling a scroll.

Vehicles

Samsung Display have new products for vehicle interiors, including the Flex Note Extendable. This product features a foldable panel that can be unfolded and extended to provide a larger screen size. The Flex Note Extendable measures 11 inches when fully folded but can be extended to 13.8 inches with a 10:9 aspect ratio by unfolding one side. By sliding out the other section, the size can be further extended to 17.3 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Displays can be concealed in various areas of the car and easily accessed when needed. (C) Samsubg Display,with permission.

The screen can serve as a laptop for working in the car or as an extended display for watching movies. When not in use, it can be minimized to save space in the car.

8.6-generation glass for OLEDs for IT and ultra-thin panels

Samsung Display will also present the 8.6-generation OLED for IT by displaying a nearly 3-meter-high mother glass. This glass, measuring 2290x2620mm, is the largest in the industry and aims to attract visitors’ attention. The 8.6-generation mother glass is more than twice the size of the existing sixth-generation glass, resulting in improved production efficiency. The company will also present special content at CES to give visitors an experience of the size and capabilities of this new technology.

A notable feature are ultra-thin (UT) panel. Samsung Display’s UT OLED panels are about 0.6mm thick, similar to the thickness of a business card, which is one-third the thickness of an LCD panel. This difference is easily noticeable even to the naked eye.

Thin-film transistors (TFTs), which regulate current flow, now utilize 100 percent oxide instead of amorphous silicon (a-Si). This change allows for faster electron movement (about 10 times faster than with a-Si) and reduces current leakage. As a result, flickering, which occurs when a display is driven at a low refresh rate, can be eliminated. Samsung Display’s latest products are the first IT panels to support variable refresh rates as low as 1Hz, enabling power savings.

RGB version of OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon)

OLEDoS are high-definition displays with small pixel sizes, achieved by applying organic materials to silicon wafers. These displays will play a crucial role in XR headsets, which are growing in popularity. A new product is the highest resolution RGB OLEDoS display when compared to what is available in the industry currently.

RGB OLEDoS utilizes red, green and blue OLEDs on a silicon wafer to generate colors without the need for a separate light source. (C) Samsung Display, with permission.

Despite its small size of 1.03 inches, it has a pixel density of 3500 PPI, comparable to a 4K TV. RGB OLEDoS utilizes red, green and blue OLEDs on a silicon wafer to generate colors without the need for a separate light source.

CES runs in Las Vegas, U.S. from January 9–12, with an exhibition revolving around the theme ‘All-in Innovative Tech: Paving the New Journey’.