Digital transformation leaders flock to Acumatica Summit Jan. 23-28 in Las Vegas

If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that we need to be ready to adapt. As the pandemic took hold over the globe, many businesses accelerated their digital transformation plans, and nearly two years in, there is a lot of learning to share.

Later this month Cloud ERP company Acumatica will bring together customers, partners and industry analysts for the company’s eighth annual Acumatica Summit to share insights on navigating a changing world with a new roadmap.

Taking place January 23-28 in Las Vegas, Acumatica Summit will host more than 80 sessions, with 2,500 people expected to attend in person. The event’s keynotes will also be streamed online, including here on Digital Journal.

This year’s event will draw attendees looking to manage digital transformation in order to become an agile business.

“Businesses that were sitting on the sidelines, considering a move to the cloud, are now moving forward and embracing modern business processes,” says Acumatica CEO, Jon Roskill. “Companies are turning to Acumatica in order to manage their digital transformation journey. We offer an adaptable platform, rapid integrations, and consumption-based licensing.”

With a growing and vibrant ecosystem of partners, Acumatica says it has been the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company for eight years running.

The upcoming Acumatica Summit will also outline the company’s short- and long-term strategies.

Keynote speakers will include:

Jon Roskill, CEO

Ali Jani, CPO

Mike Shchelkonogov, Founder and CTO

Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, EVP, Products and Chief Strategy Officer

Sanket Akerkar, CRO

Doug Johnson, VP Product Management

Roskill’s keynote speech on Jan. 24 is the most anticipated presentation of the event, and will explore the importance of business agility in these trying times, and the many ways for rapid-growth companies to become more nimble and adaptable. Roskill’s Day 1 keynote will highlight the company’s commitment to customer success, the importance of environmental sustainability, and will include noteworthy product and company announcements.

For those joining the event in person, the Acumatica Summit will offer networking opportunities, best practice courses, and dynamic demonstrations.

The Acumatica Summit 2022 training sessions will include “Mix & Match” sessions for customers, as well as sessions for customers and partners alike. Details on how to choose the best sessions can be found here.

For those joining virtually via livestream, expect to see a slew of announcements and product demos.

Acumatica’s CRM tool has everything a business leader needs, says Roskill.

“Our CRM is fully integrated across the platform’s ERP functions, including finance, project management, distribution and field service.”

Customers are turning to Acumatica because the company’s Cloud ERP platform has lower upfront costs, as computing resources are leased by the month rather than purchased outright. It’s a solution highly sought-after by the construction, distribution, manufacturing, and retail-commerce industries.

For example, backpack and duffle bag-maker Saddleback Leather turned to Acumatica to replace Oracle NetSuite.The result: $750,000 savings in IT costs and 45% increased organic traffic.

As Roskill and the Acumatica team look ahead to the next year and prepare for whatever curveballs may come, they have plenty of announcements in store for their customers and partners on where they’re heading next.

“Tune in to Summit Day 1and find out more,” says Roskill.

