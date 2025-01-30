Connect with us

Digital Journal partners with YYC DataCon 2025 to elevate voices in data, AI and innovation

Digital Journal partners with YYC DataCon 2025 to highlight the voices shaping the future of data science, AI, and analytics through in-depth event coverage.
YYC DataCon 2025, Canada’s premier data and AI conference, has partnered with Digital Journal, a leading publication in innovation and digital transformation. This media collaboration aims to amplify the voices of industry leaders who are driving innovation through data.

Through this collaboration, Digital Journal will provide comprehensive coverage of the February conference in Calgary. This includes highlighting insights, breakthroughs, and discussions that are shaping the data landscape, as well as profiling global leaders in AI and advanced analytics participating in the event. 

With organizations increasingly relying on data and AI to drive decision-making, optimize operations, and develop new technologies, spotlighting the experts leading this transformation is more crucial than ever. 

Organized by the YYC Data Society, YYC DataCon serves as a central hub for professionals to connect, share knowledge, and explore the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and big data. The conference fosters collaboration and innovation within the data and AI community. 

“Data is one of the most powerful tools organizations have to drive change and innovation,” says Chris Hogg, CEO of Digital Journal. “By partnering with YYC DataCon, we’re ensuring that the voices shaping the future of data-driven transformation are heard far beyond the event, helping to connect ideas, people, and industries in new and meaningful ways.”

Josh Rainbow, Executive Director of the YYC Data Society, shares the enthusiasm for this collaboration.

“We began with the objective of establishing Calgary as a significant tech hub in North America,” says Rainbow. “This partnership with Digital Journal allows us to extend these conversations and showcase the progress made. YYC DataCon has grown to become one of the largest and fastest-growing data and AI conferences in Canada, and our team is dedicated to supporting its ongoing development.”

YYC DataCon 2025’s theme this year is “Business Reimagined: Where Data Fuels Innovation.”

The event takes place from February 27 to March 1 at the BMO Centre in Calgary and is expected to welcome more than 2,500 attendees and 60 speakers across three days. With workshops, panels, and keynotes from top global experts, YYC DataCon provides a collaborative space for professionals to learn, network, and drive the future of data and AI.

Through this partnership, Digital Journal and YYC DataCon are committed to expanding the conversation on data science, ensuring that the insights and innovations shaping the industry reach a global audience.

To get tickets to the event, visit YYC Data Con’s website here.

Chris is an award-winning entrepreneur who has worked in publishing, digital media, broadcasting, advertising, social media & marketing, data and analytics. Chris is a partner in the media company Digital Journal, content marketing and brand storytelling firm Digital Journal Group, and Canada's leading digital transformation and innovation event, the mesh conference. He covers innovation impact where technology intersections with business, media and marketing. Chris is a member of Digital Journal's Insight Forum.

