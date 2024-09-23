Did this AI investment platform really beat the S&P 500?

Photo courtesy of Khanchit Khirisutchalual from Getty Images/Canva

AI has begun making significant strides in the world of finance, particularly within stock market investments. One of the most prominent players in this revolution is FINQ, an investment platform designed to offer AI-driven insights that outperform the S&P 500.

At the core of FINQ’s approach is its flagship technology, FINQFULL, an advanced AI-powered stock ranking system that continuously evaluates S&P 500 stocks, providing relative and continuous rankings. This cutting-edge system eliminates the biases often associated with human-managed investments, ensuring that decisions are based purely on data.

Building on the FINQFULL ranking, FINQ offers three distinct stock portfolios each providing a different investment strategy. But can this AI-powered platform truly outperform the S&P 500, the gold standard of stock market benchmarks? Based on the available data, the answer is increasingly pointing towards a resounding yes.

Outperforming the market standard

One of the most remarkable aspects of FINQ’s platform is its ability to consistently outperform the S&P 500, even during periods of market uncertainty. The FINQFIRST portfolio serves as a prime example of this success. While traditional investors sold off stocks in anticipation of a looming recession — based on speculative signals from the market — FINQFIRST remained resilient. Powered by FINQFULL’s continuous AI-driven stock rankings, this portfolio relies on data — not emotion — when providing investment insights.

On August 25th, 2024, FINQFIRST achieved an impressive 70.52% return, more than doubling the performance of the S&P 500. Even during a challenging period between July 12th and August 5th, 2024, when FINQ’s top 10 stocks underperformed compared to the broader market, the AI-driven system remained unshaken. Rather than responding emotionally like many human investors, FINQ’s data-driven approach stuck to its ranking strategy. By August 20th, the ranking adjusted based on the continuous data inputs, quickly correcting its course and reinforcing the platform’s ability to make well-timed adjustments.

Moving forward, as of September 6, 2024, FINQFIRST achieved a stunning return of 53.05%, nearly doubling the S&P 500’s 28.71% gain during the same period. The chart illustrates this striking performance — FINQFIRST’s line adjusts steadily, even during periods of market turbulence. This stands in stark contrast to many traditional institutions that succumbed to fear, selling off assets when recession signals were flashing. But those predictions never fully materialized, and FINQ avoided the pitfalls of human emotion, instead adjusting its strategy based on hard data and emerging stronger.

Thriving amid economic downturns

In addition, one of the most striking examples of FINQ’s AI-driven performance comes from the FINQLAST portfolio, designed specifically for short-selling. This portfolio targets the bottom 10 stocks from the S&P 500, implementing a short-selling strategy that succeeds even when the broader market is on the rise.

As of September 6, 2024, FINQLAST delivered a 9.52% return, while the S&P 500 Short Index plunged to -28.71%. Typically, shorting an index like the S&P 500 during an upward trend results in losses. However, FINQLAST takes a different approach by focusing on the worst-performing stocks, as identified by FINQ’s ranking. Short-selling only the bottom 10 stocks enables FINQLAST to generate returns even when the overall market is moving upward — essentially flipping the S&P 500’s increasing trend to the investor’s advantage. This is reflected in the performance chart, where FINQLAST remains stable and profitable, in stark contrast to the broader S&P 500 index that experienced steep losses.

This example highlights how FINQ’s AI doesn’t just follow market trends — it can actively capitalize on downturns within an upward-moving market. FINQLAST offers investors a way to engage in short-selling, even in rising markets, by utilizing AI-driven stock rankings. This approach helps target specific stocks, minimizing the challenges typically associated with shorting an entire index.

What does AI-driven investing mean for the future of investing?

The remarkable performance of FINQ’s portfolios signifies a pivotal shift in the investment landscape. Its AI-driven strategies are not merely enhancing but transforming traditional investment practices by offering data-driven insights that reduce human biases and emotional decision-making. FINQ’s impressive results across various market conditions highlight the potential for AI to exceed conventional benchmarks and provide consistent returns.

Looking ahead, FINQ plans to expand its offerings with new AI-driven solutions for both stock and fund investors. The upcoming STOCKS MANAGED service will provide comprehensive portfolio management, including strategies like FINQFIRST for top 10 stocks, FINQLAST for bottom 10 stocks, and FINQNEUTRAL for a balanced approach.

Meanwhile, the FUNDS DIY and FUNDS MANAGED options will offer continuous and relative insights for mutual funds and ETFs, with daily-updated rankings through FUNDS DEPOT and AI-optimized selections in the FINQCRAFT portfolios. These enhancements aim to give investors a wider range of data-backed strategies for navigating the financial markets.

As the investment world continues to evolve, FINQ’s expanding product line aims to offer a range of AI-enhanced options that cater to different investor needs, reinforcing its commitment to redefining success in the financial markets.