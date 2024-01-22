Democratizing data and driving innovation: Peggy Tsai’s journey

Photo courtesy of Peggy Tsai

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

With over 20 years of experience, Peggy Tsai has established herself as an industry-leading expert on leveraging the power of data to transform business. As BigID’s Chief Data Officer, she leverages this hard-won expertise to build cutting-edge products and provide strategic guidance to customers.

Peggy’s passion for data emerged early on working in finance, where she implemented predictive data analytics and pioneered processes to help teams capitalize on information. Over time, she came to recognize AI and machine learning as game-changing technologies — able to help organizations better understand and utilize their data.

As Peggy explains, AI democratizes data, empowering more stakeholders to engage through natural language interfaces without coding skills needed. She predicts AI and automation will only continue revolutionizing enterprise data management with efficiency and accuracy. Critically, Peggy understood existing governance technologies would not sustain this AI-powered future. Instead, solutions must themselves leverage AI to handle all types of heterogeneous data at scale.

Currently, Peggy focuses on the intersections of AI, data, privacy, and security — an area she views as imperative in the data landscape. While most experts spend their careers in one of these fields, Peggy has had the chance to work in all of these interconnected disciplines.

Over decades of navigating the data space across diverse sectors like healthcare, retail, and fintech, she’s cultivated a rare 360-degree perspective that lends unique insight into unified strategies for managing data. This holistic vantage point, spanning privacy, governance, and cybersecurity, allows Peggy to guide customers on data strategies personalized to their governance, compliance, and risk management priorities, through her years of experience.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Peggy actively gives back to the data community. She teaches popular university courses on leading-edge topics like AI governance while mentoring up-and-coming women data leaders. Peggy also co-hosts data-focused podcasts and delivers keynote speeches at conferences, including the renowned CDO Summit.

Demonstrating renowned thought leadership, Peggy even co-authored a chapter in the acclaimed book “The AI Handbook for Investors, Entrepreneurs and FinTech Visionaries” focusing on the importance of building a data governance framework. This type of best practices is proving more relevant as companies continue their digital transformation journey and accelerate their innovative practices in AI.

Peggy has always had a knack for understanding and utilizing data way before it became a must in the business world. What began as a basic function hidden in the back office quickly turned into a day to day asset utilized by many.

Navigating new challenges seems to come naturally to her. She’s got a sharp eye for spotting upcoming trends and an ability to make sense of complex patterns. Often, she’s ahead of the curve, recognizing major shifts in the data world long before they become obvious to others, such as recognizing the impact on data management with the passing of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and different global privacy laws. She also identified the expansion of the Chief Data Officer responsibilities when privacy and security issues became top corporate initiatives. And lastly, AI democratization is just beginning in how it will change the workforce and the DNA of every company.

As we look towards future changes, it’s evident that Peggy will be more than ready, she’ll have already planned out our next steps.