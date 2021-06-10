Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Delta variant first seen in India is spreading fast, with fears it will surge in the U.S.

Published

A nurse prepares the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a public housing project pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in Los Angeles. — Photo: © AFP
A nurse prepares the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a public housing project pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in Los Angeles. — Photo: © AFP

The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, now accounts for more than 6 percent of all infections in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And this highly transmissible variant may be responsible for more than 18 percent of cases in some Western U.S. states. In the United Kingdom, the Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is now the dominant strain, responsible for more than 60 percent of infections and is surging in some cities.

“We cannot let that happen in the United States,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to CNN, adding it’s “such a powerful argument” to get vaccinated.

“There is reduced vaccine effectiveness in the one dose,” said Fauci, who is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director. “Three weeks after one dose, both vaccines, the AstraZeneca, and the Pfizer/BioNTech, were only 33 percent effective against symptomatic disease from Delta.”

Whether or not the UK will open up on June 21 will depend on the number of new cases, reports Reuters. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that England’s full reopening, penciled in for June 21, could be pushed back due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Public Health England study

Public Health England published a study online at medRxiv, that showed the Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant two weeks after the second dose, and 93% effective against Alpha.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine offered 60% effectiveness against Delta and 66% against Alpha.

However, the bad news is that both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were 33% effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant three weeks after just one dose and 50% effective against the Alpha variant.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:60 percent more contagious, COVID-19, Delta variant, Public health england, Vaccination

You may also like:

Paul Anka Paul Anka

Entertainment

Olivia Newton-John and Paul Anka release stunning duet ‘Put Your Head On My Shoulder’

Dame Olivia Newton-John and Paul Anka released their beautiful duet "Put Your Head On My Shoulder."

22 hours ago
US 'to buy 500 mn doses for world' as curbs ease in Europe US 'to buy 500 mn doses for world' as curbs ease in Europe

Life

US 'to buy 500 mn doses for world' as curbs ease in Europe

The USA is set to buy 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to distribute around the world, media reported, as France and Belgium relaxed virus...

23 hours ago
Company pulls the plug on Keystone XL Pipeline Company pulls the plug on Keystone XL Pipeline

Business

Company pulls the plug on Keystone XL Pipeline

Energy infrastructure company TC Energy said on Wednesday it had terminated the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project.

19 hours ago
Current status of Florida's red tide on Southwest Coast Current status of Florida's red tide on Southwest Coast

Life

Current status of Florida’s red tide on Southwest Coast

A red tide is caused by higher than normal concentration of a microscopic algae called Karenia brevis that can produce toxic chemicals. Image -...

16 hours ago