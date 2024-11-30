Deepfake: Growing menace and complex security concern

Using computers to generate deepfake images. — Image by © Tim Sandle

AI-generated deepfake videos are a rapidly growing security concern, with recent reports showing 75 percent of organisations have experienced at least one deepfake-related incident within the last 12 months.

Digital PR Agency, which represents the types of sectors that might be affected, has provided some advice to Digital Journal on how to spot deepfake videos.

Verify the source and context

Fake news spread more rapidly than true news on X (previously Twitter), a concerning trend given that nearly 30 percent of Americans rely on social media as a regular news source. Always examine the credibility of the sources behind the content you consume. Is this information coming from a reputable news outlet or a verified official account? If the source is unfamiliar or looks dubious, cross-check the content’s authenticity using reliable news organisations or fact-checking platforms like Google Fact Check Tools.

Misinformation often plays on emotional triggers like fear, anger, or outrage to cloud your judgement. When you encounter content that provokes strong emotions, pause and re-assess to ensure you are not being used as a pawn in someone’s game.

Observe facial expressions and movements

Deepfakes often falter when trying to replicate the intricate details of facial expressions and natural movements. Key areas to scrutinise include microexpressions around the eyes and mouth. Look out for unnatural blinking patterns, disjointed eye movements, or jerky head motions, and check whether the facial expressions align with the conveyed emotions. Details like the uniformity of teeth, hair texture, and facial structure can also reveal deepfakes.

A key giveaway is the shape of the face and ears – deepfakes often have slightly off measurements in these areas, with ears being particularly difficult to replicate. Pausing the video and examining the facial features can help you spot these irregularities.

Use reverse image and video search tools

Leverage reverse image and video search tools to trace the origins of visual content. Uploading an image to Google Reverse Image Search can help identify if it’s AI-generated, manipulated, or being used out of context. For videos, tools like InVID can dissect footage and check for any modifications or previous appearances. These searches allow you to find other copies of the image online, helping you verify its authenticity and uncover potential misuses.

Look for digital artefacts and inconsistencies

Deepfakes often reveal themselves through subtle digital flaws like blurriness or unnatural pixelation, especially around the edges of faces or objects. Pay attention to inconsistencies in lighting, shadows, reflections, or even an extra finger, that might indicate manipulation.

Check for audio-visual synchronisation

Spotting a deepfake often comes down to watching the lips closely. Our mouths form specific shapes when pronouncing certain letters, and these movements are tricky for AI to replicate accurately – nearly a third of deepfake videos struggle to match sounds like M, B and P.