Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

‘Death shadow’ dinosaur unearthed in Argentina

Argentine paleontologists have announced the discovery of an apex-predator dinosaur that measured three stories from nose to tail.

Published

Argentine paleontologist Mauro Aranciaga with a graphic illustration of Maip macrothorax towering over a human
Argentine paleontologist Mauro Aranciaga with a graphic illustration of Maip macrothorax towering over a human - Copyright AFP Juan MABROMATA
Argentine paleontologist Mauro Aranciaga with a graphic illustration of Maip macrothorax towering over a human - Copyright AFP Juan MABROMATA
Liliana SAMUEL

Argentine paleontologists have announced the discovery of an apex-predator dinosaur that measured three stories from nose to tail and eviscerated its prey with sharp, curved claws.

The six-ton giant, the largest megaraptor unearthed to date, fed on smaller dinosaurs that it ripped to shreds with its talons before digging into their intestines, paleontologist Mauro Aranciaga told AFP.

It would have been the “apex predator” of its time, said Aranciaga — well deserving of its chilling scientific name “Maip macrothorax.”

The first part, “Maip,” is derived from an “evil” mythological figure of Patagonia’s indigenous Aonikenk people.

The character was associated with “the shadow of the death” that “kills with cold wind” in the Andes mountains, according to a study reporting the find in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.

The second part, “macrothorax,” refers to the enormous expanse of the creature’s chest cavity — some 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) wide.

– ‘Childhood dream’ –

The newly-identified monster measured nine to 10 meters in length, larger than any previously discovered type of megaraptor — a group of flesh-eating giants that once roamed what is now South America, according to Aranciaga’s team.

It lived about 70 million years ago towards the end of the Cretaceous period in what was then a tropical forest, long before the Andes mountain range and glaciers that now define Patagonia.

The killer reptile had two sharp, curved claws per front paw, each talon some 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) long.

Aranciaga, now 29, had the good fortune of finding the first piece of Maip on his first-ever professional expedition three years ago to Argentina’s Santa Cruz province.

This led to months of meticulous digging, cleaning and classification of a large cache of bones: vertebrae as well as bits of rib, hip, tail and arm.

“When I lifted the vertebra and saw that it had the characteristics of a megaraptor, it was really a huge thrill,” recalled Aranciaga.

“Somehow I fulfilled my childhood dream… finding a new fossil and it turning out to be a megaraptor: the group in which I specialize,” he told AFP.

Maip was one of the last megaraptors to inhabit Earth before the dinosaurs went extinct about 66 million years ago, according to Fernando Novas of the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences’ Laboratory of Comparative Anatomy.

It is also the southernmost megaraptor ever found, added Aranciaga, a doctoral fellow at Argentina’s National Scientific and Technical Research Council (Conicet).

In this article:Argentina, dinosaur, Palaeontology, Science
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits

Life

Heatwave in India and Pakistan tests the limits of human survivability

The heatwave still gripping parts of India and Pakistan set all-time monthly records this weekend.

23 hours ago
The Russian army has its eye on Sloviansk, a major urbn hub in the eastern Donbas region The Russian army has its eye on Sloviansk, a major urbn hub in the eastern Donbas region

World

Frenzied aid run in Ukrainian town amid Russian bombs

The Russian army has its eye on Sloviansk, a major urbn hub in the eastern Donbas region - Copyright AFP Karen MINASYANDaphne ROUSSEAUGripping a...

22 hours ago

World

Online media fuelling divisions, global tensions: report

Ekho Mosvky, a liberal-leaning radio station, said it was shutting down after being taken off air over Ukraine war coverage - Copyright AFP Abdul...

7 hours ago
A Russian serviceman patrols in the port of Mariupol amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine A Russian serviceman patrols in the port of Mariupol amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia is planning imminently to "annex" the two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its invasion after failing to overthrow the Kyiv government.

20 hours ago