Day 2 highlights from Acumatica Summit

Agility is no longer optional for business. On day two of Acumatica Summit, audiences heard lots about the advantages of business agility from Acumatica Chief Product Officer, Ali Jani, who kicked off day two’s keynote.

Building an agile business has been a strategic component of a company’s digital transformation journey for years, but it has grown in importance as organizations tackle the uncertainty of a global pandemic, climate change goals, and international supply chain shortages.

On day two of Acumatica Summit, speakers focused on how Acumatica helps businesses digitally transform to be resilient as the market continues to evolve.

Key to business resilience is adapting to change quickly, which Jani says is why Acumatica is focused on constantly improving the functionality of its products. During the keynote, Acumatica gave previews of what product features are coming in 2022 that enable agility, as well as announcements about upcoming integrations and services.

Acumatica announced the launch of its Global Financials Module that will help companies track finances using global currencies. Customers in Canada will also get support for Canadian Payroll, and Acumatica will incorporate localization packages in Mexico and the UK.

In addition, Acumatica announced the launch of Amazon Connector, which will incorporate technology to automatically list products on Amazon with real-time updates on inventory via Acumatica’s company’s low-code/no-code capabilities.

Finally, Acumatica announced the launch of UiPath Connector that allows customers to boost productivity by easily outsourcing repetitive tasks to UiPath, which uses RPA to intelligently automate them.

