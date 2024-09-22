Connect with us

Data theft: States where concerns about data incidences are highest

California tops the ranking with a score of 82.7. The state has the most population at 38 million, and the most number of estimated fraud cases.
A recent review analysed all 50 states to determine those that are most concerned about their data being stolen.California tops the list with the greatest number of estimated fraud and identity theft cases at 350,008 and 118,225 respectively, as well as the most searches related to “Stolen Data.”

Delaware has the highest fraud rate per 100 thousand people at 1,400 but ranks 8th on the list. Georgia has the most identity theft per 100 thousand people at 457. 

The review was conducted by TRG Datacenters who performed their analysis across all 50 U.S. states to determine which states are most concerned about data theft. The study considered factors such as population size, fraud and identity theft crime rates, and the frequency of searches related to “stolen data.”

The states were then ranked using a scoring system on a 1-100 scale, allowing for a clear comparison of their relative levels of concern.

The outcomes are:
 

StatePopulationFraud Rate (Per 100 thousand)Identity theft (per 100 thousand)Estimated Fraud Cases In 2024Estimated Idenity Theft Cases In 2024Searches Related To “Stolen Data”Score
California388897709003043500081182253479082.7
Florida229759311,2004382757111006351918073.7
Texas309767548003502478141084192380069.9
Georgia111453041,050457117026509341221060.0
New York19469232800256155754498412307058.2
Nevada32109311,1004043532012972602048.6
Pennsylvania1295127574031495839406671285048.1
Delaware10443211,400359146203749289047.7
Massachusetts702005881035156862246401045046.3
Illinois1251686351030763836384271461044.9

From the table, California tops the ranking with a score of 82.7. The state has the most population at 38 million, and ultimately the most number of estimated fraud cases, reaching 350,008 in 2024. The number of estimated identity theft cases is also the highest at 118,225. The state also has the most searches related to “stolen data” totalling more than 34,790.

Florida takes second place with a score of 73.7, reflecting its significant concerns about data security. The state reports the second-highest fraud rate in the country, with 1,200 incidents per 100,000 people, translating to an estimated 275,711 fraud cases in 2024. Additionally, Florida ranks second for identity theft, with 438 cases per 100,000 people, leading to an estimated 100,635 identity theft cases.

Texas ranks third with a score of 69.9. Despite having a slightly lower fraud rate of 800 per 100,000 people, the state’s large population of over 30 million results in an estimated 247,814 fraud cases in 2024. Texas also sees a significant number of identity theft cases, estimated at 108,419, and over 23,000 searches related to “stolen data,” second-highest number of searches.

Georgia comes in fourth with a score of 60. It stands out with the highest identity theft rate in the country at 457 per 100,000 people, translating to an estimated 50,934 identity theft cases in 2024. This high rate indicates Georgia’s particular vulnerability to identity theft.

New York ranks fifth with a score of 58.2. With nearly 20 million residents, New York is projected to have 155,754 fraud cases in 2024, making it one of the states with the highest number of such cases. The state also shows substantial concern with over 23,000 searches related to “stolen data.”

High population states see larger volumes of fraud and identity theft cases, but smaller states like Delaware and Nevada show relatively high rates of fraud per capita, underscoring significant regional concerns.

In this article:Business, Data, Data breach, Technology, USA
Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

