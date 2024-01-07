Data storage will become the pressing IT need in 2024

French cloud computing pioneer OVHcloud data centre in Beauharnois on the outskirts of Montreal. - © AFP/File SPENCER PLATT

Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration system for automating software deployment, scaling, and management. This form of data management is one of the key trends set to alter IT in 2024, according to Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i, as he explains to Digital Journal.

Boxley begins his assessment by considering Kubernetes: “In 2024, there will be four key trends. To start, the increasing complexity of IT infrastructures, especially with the widespread adoption of containerized environments like Kubernetes, will drive the need for more sophisticated downtime prevention solutions. These systems will leverage predictive analytics to identify potential issues before they cause system failures. Automation will play a key role, with features like automatic failover processes that ensure continuous operation without manual intervention. The focus will be on creating solutions that are not only reactive in addressing issues but also proactive in preventing them.”

Software-defined perimeters

The second area of consideration is with finding new ways to repel cyberattacks. Here Boxley finds: “Next, the cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving, with more sophisticated and frequent attacks. In response, the adoption of advanced network technologies like software-defined perimeter (SDP) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) will become critical in 2024. These technologies offer a more dynamic and adaptive approach to network security compared to traditional VPNs. SDP provides a way to create secure, context-aware connections between users and network resources, effectively reducing the attack surface. ZTNA, on the other hand, operates on the principle of “never trust, always verify,” ensuring that access to network resources is strictly controlled and monitored. These technologies will be especially important for protecting multi-cloud environments and remote work infrastructures.”

New data storage platforms

The third area is with data expansion. Boxley’s recommendations are: “As organizations continue to diversify their IT portfolios, the need for solutions that offer cross-platform compatibility and seamless integration will grow in 2024. These solutions will need to support a variety of environments – from cloud services provided by different vendors to on-premises data centres and emerging container technologies. The key will be in providing a unified management interface that can handle various systems, offering efficient and coherent control over diverse IT assets. This trend is not just about compatibility; it’s about integration that is deep enough to allow different systems to work together harmonically, enhancing overall system efficiency and reducing operational complexities.

The final area relates to programming languages to handle data. Boxley predicts: “Now that it’s been demonstrated that SQL Server Kubernetes (K8s) clusters perform much faster on physical servers than on virtual Machines, solutions will be developed that will enable customers to deploy SQL Server Availability Groups on K8s environments in seconds with greater customization in 2024. The solutions will make it easy for customers to see reductions in OS licensing, CPU clock cycles, and memory when using K8s as opposed to VMs. These new solutions will also offer cross-platform compatibility and seamless integration with existing non-K8s environments. They will take full advantage of Zero Trust networking technology to allow multi-region/multi-cloud compatibility for true cloud independence.”