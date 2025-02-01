Data reduction: Do we need data usage calculators?

Image: © AFP Josep LAGO

With the cost of living on the rise, many consumers are eager to manage their budgets more wisely in 2025. For mobile users, this most commonly involves keeping a close eye on data consumption to avoid expensive overcharges and roaming fees.

To aid consumers, eSIM provider Holafly has created a data calculator that addresses this common problem by providing personalised insights, allowing users to accurately estimate their weekly and monthly data needs and make informed decisions about their mobile plans.

How does Holafly’s Data Usage Calculator work?

Through this, users can discover how much mobile data they will use. Whether social media, streaming, or gaming, each category is neatly organized to help track daily habits. Users simply drag the sliders to match how much time they spend on each activity.

Based on how many hours per day these apps and services are used, the calculator provides an estimate of their data consumption and recommends the best data plan to fit the user’s needs.

From the calculator, visitors can explore data plans and offers in more than 200 destinations across the globe. This includes unlimited data in Europe, Mexico, Turkey, China, Japan, and the U.S.

In terms of the primary features of the software…

Personalised Data Estimation: Users can input their daily app usage – such as streaming, browsing, and social media—to receive tailored recommendations based on their habits.

Seamless User Experience: Designed with an intuitive interface, our calculator makes it easy for anyone to assess their data needs without technical jargon.

Find The Best Data Plan For You: Users are recommended a data plan based on their specific needs.

Drawing from analysis of common usage findings, the software offers generic guidance for telephony-focused consumers.

Connect to the Wi-Fi. Whether at home, the office, in a cafe, or even on public transport, you can easily search for available Wi-Fi networks on your phone. However, when using public Wi-Fi, ensure the network is secure to protect your data from potential hackers.

Close any apps not in use. Mobile apps running in the background use data when updating-even if you’re not using them. Close all apps unless you’re actively using them.

Switch off autoplay. Many social media apps have videos that automatically play. Switching off autoplay will prevent them from using unnecessary data.

Download instead of streaming. If you want to watch a video or listen to music, but don’t have access to Wi-Fi, consider downloading the content directly to your device to watch offline instead of using data-heavy streaming.

Set a data limit. If you regularly exceed the allowance of your mobile data plan, setting a limit can help you stick to the limit and avoid costly overcharges.

The data calculator serves individual users and caters to families and frequent travellers who require reliable access to data on the go.