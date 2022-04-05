Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Darwin’s ‘Tree of Life’ notebooks returned after being missing for 20 years

Two notebooks writtrn by Charles Daewin have been returned to Cambridge University.

Published

University Librarian Dr Jessica Gardner checks the returned 'B' notebook containing Darwin's Tree of Life sketch. Source - Cambridge University/Photo: Stuart Roberts
University Librarian Dr Jessica Gardner checks the returned 'B' notebook containing Darwin's Tree of Life sketch. Source - Cambridge University/Photo: Stuart Roberts

 Charles Darwin’s notebooks, thought to have been stolen from Cambridge University’s library nearly 22 years ago, have turned up in a bright pink gift bag with a note reading “Happy Easter.”

The two postcard-sized notebooks were discovered outside the librarian’s office on March 9, 2022, in a bright pink gift bag with a note reading “Happy Easter.” The area where they were found is not covered by security cameras.

One of the notebooks contains Darwin’s famous “tree of life” sketch mapping out his theory of natural selection. The two leather-bound notebooks, worth millions of dollars, were wrapped in clingfilm inside their archive box.

The library’s last record of the books came from an internal request that they be moved to a temporary building during construction work in November 2000.

They were discovered missing two months later, though the public was only notified in 2020 after the BBC first highlighted they had gone missing and the library launched a worldwide appeal to find them.

The university launched an appeal to get the notebooks back in 2020, in partnership with antique book experts, local police, and Interpol, the international policing agency.

“My sense of relief at the notebooks’ safe return is profound and almost impossible to adequately express,” Cambridge University Librarian Jessica Gardner said, reports NBC News. “They may be tiny, just the size of postcards, but the notebooks’ impact on the history of science, and their importance to our world-class collections here, cannot be overstated.”

The notepads date from the late 1830s after Darwin had returned from the Galapagos Islands. On one page, he drew a spindly sketch of a tree, which helped inspire his theory of evolution and more than 20 years later would become a central theory in his groundbreaking work On the Origin of Species.

“The theory of natural selection and evolution is probably the single most important theory in the life and earth environmental sciences and these are the notebooks in which that theory was put together,” says Jim Secord, emeritus professor of history and philosophy of science at Cambridge University. “They’re some of the most remarkable documents in the whole history of science.”

According to a statement put out by Cambridge University, the notebooks are being held in a secure room ahead of their public display as part of the “Darwin in Conversation” exhibition in July, before transferring to the New York Public Library in 2023.

In this article:Cambridge university, Charles Darwin notebooks, Happy Easter, pink gift bagt, stolen 22 tears ago
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far

World

Plan ‘B’? What Russia plans next in Ukraine

Russia appears to have abandoned for now the initial aim in its invasion of Ukraine of seizing Kyiv and ousting the Ukrainian government.

24 hours ago

World

UN to release handbook of climate change solutions

UN climate experts are set to release what is expected to be the definitive guide to halting global warming.

20 hours ago
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew

World

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway.

16 hours ago
Families fleeing the eastern city of Kramatorsk in the Donbas region Families fleeing the eastern city of Kramatorsk in the Donbas region

World

Ukraine governor urges evacuations in region targeted by Russia

The situation in the Ukrainian controlled eastern region of Donbas is "tense", a regional governor said Monday.

23 hours ago