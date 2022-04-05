Darwin’s ‘Tree of Life’ notebooks returned after being missing for 20 years

University Librarian Dr Jessica Gardner checks the returned 'B' notebook containing Darwin's Tree of Life sketch. Source - Cambridge University/Photo: Stuart Roberts

Charles Darwin’s notebooks, thought to have been stolen from Cambridge University’s library nearly 22 years ago, have turned up in a bright pink gift bag with a note reading “Happy Easter.”

The two postcard-sized notebooks were discovered outside the librarian’s office on March 9, 2022, in a bright pink gift bag with a note reading “Happy Easter.” The area where they were found is not covered by security cameras.

One of the notebooks contains Darwin’s famous “tree of life” sketch mapping out his theory of natural selection. The two leather-bound notebooks, worth millions of dollars, were wrapped in clingfilm inside their archive box.

The library’s last record of the books came from an internal request that they be moved to a temporary building during construction work in November 2000.

They were discovered missing two months later, though the public was only notified in 2020 after the BBC first highlighted they had gone missing and the library launched a worldwide appeal to find them.

The university launched an appeal to get the notebooks back in 2020, in partnership with antique book experts, local police, and Interpol, the international policing agency.

“My sense of relief at the notebooks’ safe return is profound and almost impossible to adequately express,” Cambridge University Librarian Jessica Gardner said, reports NBC News. “They may be tiny, just the size of postcards, but the notebooks’ impact on the history of science, and their importance to our world-class collections here, cannot be overstated.”

The notepads date from the late 1830s after Darwin had returned from the Galapagos Islands. On one page, he drew a spindly sketch of a tree, which helped inspire his theory of evolution and more than 20 years later would become a central theory in his groundbreaking work On the Origin of Species.

“The theory of natural selection and evolution is probably the single most important theory in the life and earth environmental sciences and these are the notebooks in which that theory was put together,” says Jim Secord, emeritus professor of history and philosophy of science at Cambridge University. “They’re some of the most remarkable documents in the whole history of science.”

According to a statement put out by Cambridge University, the notebooks are being held in a secure room ahead of their public display as part of the “Darwin in Conversation” exhibition in July, before transferring to the New York Public Library in 2023.