Daniel Tobok — cybersecurity expert and founder of CYPFER

Recognizing the evolving threat landscape, Daniel Tobok positions CYPFER to guide firms through recovery and fortification, challenging the outdated notion that cybersecurity is one-size-fits-all
Photo courtesy of Daniel Tobok
Every day, cyber security experts like Daniel Tobok fight a silent battle against digital villains. While not adorned in capes, these real-life heroes combat crimes with consequences ranging from compromised medical records to drained crypto bank accounts. In this realm, Daniel Tobok emerges as a notable figure, the founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm CYPFER.

Daniel’s journey into cybersecurity began after attending York University, where he swiftly rose to become an industry-leading expert. Founding Digital Wyzdom in 2005, he later sold it to TELUS, leading their Digital Forensics and Security Consulting Division. His success continued with Cytelligence, eventually acquired by AON. Having conducted over 3,500 digital forensic investigations, Daniel’s expertise extends to courtrooms, financial firms, and advisory roles for organizations like The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB). 

Following the sale of Cytelligence, Daniel returned to his passion for cybersecurity, creating CYPFER who uniquely emphasizes the full cycle of recovery for clients, addressing post-breach, ransomware, and emergency response scenarios. 

CYPFER’s brand promise, Cyber Certainty, makes cybersecurity understandable, relatable, and achievable for executives. Daniel advocates a shift from reactive processes to proactive strategies, emphasizing the necessity for continuous improvement beyond annual updates. 

Recognizing the evolving threat landscape, Daniel positions CYPFER to guide firms through recovery and fortification, challenging the outdated notion that cybersecurity is one-size-fits-all. Despite economic challenges, Daniel insists that proper cybersecurity need not be excessively expensive; quality outweighs quantity.

Apart from corporate goals, Daniel envisions CYPFER doubling in size within a year, expanding globally to combat the rising tide of cyber attacks. His commitment to education extends beyond business, with contributions to the Law Society of Upper Canada and lectures in schools, universities, and public venues. 

In Daniel Tobok and CYPFER, we find a beacon in the complex world of cyber threats—a reminder that, even if we don’t fully grasp the extent of digital crime, experts like him stand ready to safeguard our digital future.

In this article:Crypto, Cybersecurity, digital crime
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

