Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Da Vinci should grace new euro notes, says Lagarde

Published

Euro banknotes have featured generic Roman and Gothic architecture to avoid political debates over their design
Euro banknotes have featured generic Roman and Gothic architecture to avoid political debates over their design - Copyright AFP/File INA FASSBENDER
Euro banknotes have featured generic Roman and Gothic architecture to avoid political debates over their design - Copyright AFP/File INA FASSBENDER

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde suggested Thursday that Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci and pioneering French politician Simone Veil appear on the new euro banknotes, as she waded into a politically sensitive topic.

The ECB announced plans to introduce new euro bills by 2024, but designing the European Union’s single currency is fraught with political tension.

Euros were introduced in 2002 with symbolic illustrations of Roman and Gothic architecture to avoid debates on choosing historical figures.

But they will get a facelift as the ECB has launched a design and consultation process involving the public and a panel of 19 experts, one from each eurozone country.

Lagarde made her preferences known in a French radio interview.

“We must find great, true Europeans over the course of history so that we can recognise ourselves,” Lagarde told France Inter.

She said Da Vinci would be an “obvious” pick and that Simone Veil is “clearly” a candidate among more recent Europeans.

Italian Da Vinci was a Renaissance polymath best known for his paintings, while Holocaust survivor Veil became the first female president of the European Parliament and held senior political and legal positions in France.

Robert Kalina, the Austrian designer of the first euro notes, previously told AFP great composers such as Beethoven or Mozart could be good choices because they cannot be “reduced to a single country”.

The images that will grace future euro banknotes will be limited to six as only six different values of euro banknotes exist, ranging from five to 200 euros after the end of the 500-euro note.

In this article:banque, billets, centrale, euro, paiement, services financiers, UE
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs

Life

UK’s Johnson, facing demands to resign, lifts almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Boris Johnson's own MPs say they will rebel against the government's new coronavirus restrictions - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLORFighting for his political life,...

22 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Drop in COVID infection rate in Sydney, yes or no — The thankless task of COVID stats

Any statistician will tell you that the real problem with stats is getting them right and drawing the proper inferences.

18 hours ago
Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment

World

Airlines worldwide scrap or change flights to the U.S. over 5G dispute

Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading to the U.S.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

The color purple: New tactics on the cybersecurity front

Purple teaming helps defenders understand and more effectively identify and prevent those malicious techniques.

18 hours ago