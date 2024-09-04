CyberTrap’s Adi Reschenhofer and René Heinzel use adaptive and intelligent deception to catch cyber intruders

Photo courtesy of CyberTrap

Imagine a large brick castle with impenetrable walls, guards at all the gates, and a moat around the perimeter — a fortress. In traditional cybersecurity, the walls, guards, and moat represent the firewalls, antivirus software, and regular system scans designed to check for signs of danger among incoming traffic and keep known threats at bay. However, this strategy focuses only on keeping familiar attackers out. If a nefarious actor wants to intrude, if they find a weak point, they can slip inside and wreak havoc for weeks before they are discovered and neutralized. Such was the case with the latest Sony breach. What if trying to keep cyberterrorists and hackers out isn’t the best way to neutralize the threat? What if, instead, they could be beaten at their own game?

That is where CyberTrap comes in. Its leadership team, co-founder and CEO Adi Reschenhofer, and CTO René Heinzel empower organizations to proactively outsmart cyber threats. By leveraging AI-driven deception technology, CyberTrap transforms cybersecurity into an active offense, making it significantly harder for hackers to succeed. The method is to safeguard vital data and infrastructure by creating a digital twin of a company’s network, effectively luring hackers into traps and neutralizing them.

“It all started during a battle against a hacker group targeting a major European company I was working for,” shares Reschenhofer. “It was a constant cat-and-mouse game; just when we thought we’d eliminated the threat, they reappeared elsewhere. One of our technical experts suggested creating lures — easy targets to divert hackers to harmless systems where we could monitor and neutralize them. The plan succeeded. We realized this approach could be developed into a robust product to help other organizations combat cyber threats effectively.” And so, CyberTrap was born. Now on its third version, CyberTrap software is a mature and fully-developed solution that fills critical gaps in traditional cybersecurity measures.

The team’s expertise and proven track record in the cybersecurity industry have driven CyberTrap’s evolution. Reschenhofer is a serial entrepreneur with a successful exit from a previous cybersecurity services company. He is driven by his passion for seeing customers succeed.

CTO, René Heinzl is equally accomplished. He holds a PhD in Semiconductor Physics and has over 15 years of experience leading software development teams. He is also an AI patent holder and has contributed his vast technical expertise and innovative solutions in seeing CyberTrap’s mission come to fruition.

Together, they have been securing major clients in the public sector, including government agencies in Singapore and Germany (with over 170,000 employees), and they have received accolades from users, including a prolific Austrian real estate firm that has proclaimed CyberTrap as “the most sophisticated cybersecurity tool they have encountered.”

Looking ahead, CyberTrap aims to stay ahead of AI-assisted hacking tools, whose use is growing exponentially. Heinzel asserts, “We want to be capable in a very smart way to outsmart these hackers out there. Because the bad guys, yes, the bad guys, will adapt quickly, and we want to outsmart them. The goal for the next few years is to equip companies with the tools necessary to outsmart increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

In 2024, CyberTrap aims to raise capital, expand its sales and marketing to a global scale, grow its commercial team, and strengthen partnerships to continue increasing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Technically, the company plans to enhance its AI capabilities, integrate with Elastic search, and continue to gather threat intelligence from cyber attacks on existing customers. These strategic initiatives will beef up CyberTrap’s market presence and technical acumen and position the company for sustained growth and innovation in the cybersecurity industry.

