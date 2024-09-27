Cybersecurity in the modern world: Advice from three experts

HP's new AI-geared laptop runs on a SnapDragon X Elite chip, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm - Copyright AFP Cole BURSTON

How are business leaders approaching cybersecurity matters? To unlock some sage advice Digital Journal heard from three leading people at the forefront of business and technology.

The first opinion comes from Shawn Frederickson, Vice President of Cyber and Information Security at Flexential.

Frederickson focuses on strengthening security practices, especially with artificial intelligence being of growing influence.

Frederickson says: “Flexential’s 2024 State of AI Infrastructure report revealed a significant gap: nearly half of IT teams don’t fully grasp how to secure AI applications and workloads. This highlights an urgent concern among IT leaders about the cybersecurity risks tied to AI investments.”

This means firms need to become more proactive. Here Frederickson recommends: “While cyber threats evolve, many breaches stem from basic missteps like outdated software or skipped multifactor authentication. Now more than ever, companies must take a proactive stance on security, guiding employees to use emerging tech like AI safely, rather than letting unregulated shadow IT take root. Cybersecurity is a nonstop effort, and maintaining good cyber hygiene and vigilance is vital to safeguarding sensitive data.”

The second expert is Dan Root, Head of Global Strategic Alliances, ClickShare, who focuses on the changing way that work is organised.

Root states: “In the hybrid-dominated workplace, where meetings consist of multiple offices and remote employees coming together, the focus of tech leaders cannot only be around how to enable collaboration but rather, how to create a secure collaborative environment.”

This puts an emphasis upon new software: “Collaboration technologies must be adaptable for organizations that demand unique regulatory and company requirements. Security is not just an add-on but a foundational element, integrated into the architecture from the earliest stages of development of a solution. End to end encryption of data, for example, is crucial to mitigate vulnerabilities when investing in new solutions.”

Root also recommends: “Next to that, regular updates, secure configurations, and proactive management are essential practices of cybersecurity hygiene, working together to safeguard data and technology against evolving threats. Understanding the balance between human factors and information security is a differentiating skill set that will serve any IT organization today.”

Third, and finally, David Cottingham, President of rf IDEAS looks at staying ahead of the curve.

Cottingham says: “It’s imperative that as online threats grow more sophisticated, we understand effective ways we as individuals as well as companies can safeguard our digital assets and maintain trust in our technological infrastructure. Mobile credentials, predicted to be used by over 60% of the global population by 2026, can revolutionize access control for businesses when implemented strategically.”

The core advantages are: “This technology enables fast, touch-free authentication, enhancing both security and convenience. Plus, the current generation of mobile credentials, particularly those in the mobile device wallet, use a more secure, encrypted credential than legacy physical cards. And while adoption is usually a big concern for businesses looking to migrate to more secure technology, most people carry their phones at all times and are already using digital wallets for consumer purposes. We’re already observing cybersecurity strategies for larger corporations shift to incorporating mobile authentication and this will ultimately help ensure that only authorized individuals gain access to critical systems and data, reducing phishing and ransomware attacks.”