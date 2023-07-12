Cybersecurity expert from Bangladesh gains global recognition

Photo courtesy Jobyer Ahmed

In an age where digital threats and data breaches are an all-too-common hazard, one name emerging from Bangladesh is making a significant global impact in cybersecurity — Jobyer Ahmed. He is distinguished for his proficiency in penetration testing, vulnerability analysis, and ethical hacking and is carving out a unique path in the cybersecurity industry.

Jobyer started his journey in 2008 and started working as a dedicated cybersecurity specialist in 2014, but his roots in the industry can be traced back even further. Jobyer’s credentials portfolio is a testament to his commitment to his field. He holds several certifications in globally recognized cybersecurity frameworks, including OSCP, OSED, OSWE, OSEP, Pentest+, Security+, and others. What truly sets Jobyer apart is his distinction of being the only person in Bangladesh to have earned the prestigious OSCE3 Certificate by OffSec. This certification is a recognition of his advanced knowledge and skill in offensive cybersecurity, a niche area of the field that focuses on discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Now Jobyer is the successful founder of RedNode, where he made significant contributions. The company provides clients with comprehensive digital asset protection solutions worldwide. The range of services offered by RedNode includes Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Managed Security Services, and Infrastructure Security Testing, among others.

Jobyer’s philosophy of continuous learning has been a guiding principle throughout his career. This mindset led him to become Bangladesh’s only OSCE3-certified penetration tester in 2023. Jobyer’s rise from a system administrator to a globally recognized cybersecurity expert is an inspiring tale of dedication, continuous learning, and a passion for cybersecurity. His contributions to the field have been instrumental in safeguarding digital assets for numerous businesses and industries worldwide. He has become a trusted figure in cybersecurity, with organizations globally seeking his expertise to secure their digital assets and infrastructure.

In today’s digital age, cybersecurity is crucial. Jobyer’s solutions and dedication help businesses protect their digital assets as cyber threats become more advanced.

Jobyer‘s approach to cybersecurity is proactive and comprehensive. He believes that to safeguard against cyber threats effectively. Businesses need to have a strong understanding of their digital environment and the potential vulnerabilities that may exist. He stresses the importance of regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing to identify possible weak points before malicious actors can exploit them.

Moreover, he underscores the necessity of developing a responsive incident management plan. In a breach, swift action can help minimize damage and restore operations quickly. According to Jobyer, a robust incident response plan involves all organizational levels and clearly outlines the steps to be taken during a cybersecurity incident.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of our increasingly digital landscape, professionals like Jobyer Ahmed will play a crucial role in shaping a secure digital future. His contributions to the field of cybersecurity not only serve to protect digital assets today and pave the way for future advancements in cybersecurity.

In his commitment to cybersecurity, he is not just protecting digital assets. He is also empowering businesses and organizations to embrace digital transformation confidently. His work underscores that digital progress and cybersecurity are not mutually exclusive. Still, they must go hand in hand to ensure businesses’ safe and sustainable growth in the digital age. Jobyer told Khaleej Times, “Our aim is not just to survive the storm, but to navigate through it and come out stronger.”

Jobyer also emphasizes the critical role of education and awareness in bolstering cybersecurity. He believes every employee, regardless of their role or department, has a part to play in maintaining an organization’s cybersecurity posture. This belief underscores his advocacy for regular and comprehensive training programs to ensure that all employees are well-versed in recognizing and responding to potential cyber threats.

Moreover, His tireless efforts extend beyond businesses and corporations. Recognizing that the ripple effects of cybersecurity breaches can impact individuals and communities, he actively uses his platform and social media, like Facebook, to raise awareness about the importance of personal digital security. He shares insights and tips for safe digital practices through various channels, demonstrating his commitment to fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness.

Jobyer’s journey highlights the positive outcomes of keeping up with the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. By adopting a continuous learning approach and embracing innovation, he has maintained his position as a leader in cybersecurity practices and trends. This serves as a reminder that staying proactive is vital in avoiding vulnerabilities and succeeding in the dynamic world of cybersecurity.

In closing, Jobyer’s story is about individual achievement and cybersecurity’s critical role in our increasingly interconnected digital world. His work serves as a reminder that effective cybersecurity is not just about protecting against threats but also about enabling progress, fostering trust, and ensuring the sustainable growth of the digital ecosystem.

In a time when the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been greater, Jobyer’s achievements, professionalism, and dedication to his craft inspire aspiring cybersecurity professionals worldwide. His work reaffirms that with the right mindset, continuous learning, and a commitment to excellence, individuals can significantly impact their chosen field, irrespective of where they come from. His story is not just about individual success but a testament to cybersecurity professionals’ critical role in building a safer, more secure digital world.