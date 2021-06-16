Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Cyberpunk 2077 returning to PlayStation store, Sony says

Troubled game Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation stores from next week, Sony confirmed Wednesday.

Published

Cyberpunk 2077 returning to PlayStation store, Sony says
Cyberpunk 2077 is returning to PlayStation stores six months after being pulled - Copyright AFP/File Philip FONG
Cyberpunk 2077 is returning to PlayStation stores six months after being pulled - Copyright AFP/File Philip FONG

Troubled game Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation stores from next week, Sony confirmed Wednesday, six months after it was pulled over bugs and compatibility issues.

The dystopian-themed game was reportedly one of the most expensive ever made and its release was hotly anticipated, but the rollout was mired in problems.

In December 2020, Sony said it was pulling the game from PlayStation stores around the world citing “customer satisfaction” after multiple complaints about glitches and even health risks.

But a regulatory disclosure by the game’s maker, CD Projekt Red, on Tuesday said Sony Interactive Entertainment would “reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation store, effective on 21 June 2021.”

In a statement Wednesday, Sony confirmed the game would be relisted this month.

But it warned there could still be issues with the title if played on PlayStation 4 consoles.

“Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms,” Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) said.

“SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience,” it added.

The game title, which was also released on Xbox One and PCs, has been CD Projekt Red’s biggest hit, and the group’s president has said its launch has been a “huge lesson”.

The company has released a series of patches to deal with a variety of issues and was forced to add health warnings after one reviewer complained the game caused an epileptic seizure.

“This was a huge lesson for us, one we will never forget -– but I believe now is the time to look to the future,” CD Projekt Group president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski said in April as he reviewed the firm’s performance in 2020.

“We remain ambitious and we are giving it our all to bring Cyberpunk to a level where everyone can fully enjoy the game, regardless of platform,” he added, according to the firm’s website.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:CD Projekt Red, cyberpunk2077, Playstation, Sony, Videogames

You may also like:

Five Afghan polio vaccinators shot dead Five Afghan polio vaccinators shot dead

World

Five Afghan polio vaccinators shot dead

Relatives carry the body of a polio worker who was shot dead by gunmen in a string of targeted attacks on vaccinators in Afghanistan...

18 hours ago
Australia releases Tamil asylum-seeking family from island detention Australia releases Tamil asylum-seeking family from island detention

World

Australia releases Tamil asylum-seeking family from island detention

The family were sent to the Christmas Island detention centre in 2019, sparking protests calling for them to be allowed to stay - Copyright...

23 hours ago
London police accused of corruption over unsolved murder London police accused of corruption over unsolved murder

World

London police accused of corruption over unsolved murder

London's Metropolitan Police engaged in "a form of institutional corruption" by denying and even concealing failings in its handling of the unsolved murder.

18 hours ago
Chinese scientist at center of virus controversy denies lab-leak theory Chinese scientist at center of virus controversy denies lab-leak theory

Tech & Science

Chinese scientist at center of virus controversy denies lab-leak theory

The Chinese scientist at the center of theories that the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak from her specialized lab in the city of...

22 hours ago