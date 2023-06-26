Connect with us

Cybercrime highs and lows: Geographical patterns revealed

To Wales – the Gwent area, which reported 208 cybercrimes in the study, equivalent to around 3.48 reports per 10,000 people when accounted for population.
New research has revealed England and Wales’ least cybercrime prone areas. These data show Cleveland, a land of hills and dales from the River Tees to Vale of Pickering, England, coming out on top.

The study, by cybersecurity firm CloudTech24, analysed the latest data available from the National Fraud & Cyber Crime Reporting Centre to see which areas had their police force report the lowest levels of cybercrime for every 10,000 people.

This showed that the Cleveland area had the lowest levels of cybercrime, with Cleveland receiving 198 varying cybercrime reports in the last 13 months, which equates to around 3.47 reports per 10,000 people, making it the most ‘tech-savvy’ area. The most commonly reported types of cybercrime include the hacking of personal information and the hacking of social media or email accounts.

Coming in second place is the Gwent area, which reported 208 cybercrimes in the study, equivalent to around 3.48 reports per 10,000 people when accounted for population.

Approximately half of these reports were for hacking social media and email accounts.

The Durham area comes in third place. 230 cybercrime reports were received in the last 13 months by Durham police, which equates to around 3.59 reports per 10,000 people. Once again, the most widely reported cybercrime was the hacking of social media and email accounts, followed by computer malware and then extortion via hacking.

Taking fourth place on the list is the Devon and Cornwall area, with Devon and Cornwall Police receiving 647 cybercrime reports during the time of the study, equivalent to 3.62 reports per 10,000 people. Most reports also came in for social media and email account hacking.

Rounding out the top five is the Northumbria area, where in the last 13 months, there were 534 cybercrime reports or 3.63 reports per 10,000 people. Social media and email account hacking were the most common reports, followed by computer malware cases, then the hacking of personal information.

The top ten are:

RankPolice ForcePopulationCybercrimes reportedCybercrimes per 10,000 people
1Cleveland569,8001983.47
2Gwent598,2002083.48
3Durham640,6002303.59
4Devon and Cornwall1,785,3006473.62
5Northumbria1,470,4005343.63
6Derbyshire1,064,0003953.71
7Norfolk914,0003413.73
8North Yorkshire831,6003133.76
9Lincolnshire766,3002913.80
10Wiltshire727,0002813.87

In contrast, the Greater Manchester area was found to have the highest levels of cybercrime, with 6.33 reports per 10,000 people. Across the board, despite lower numbers of cybercrime in certain areas, the most common type of crime is hacking of social media and email.

