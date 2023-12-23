Cyber-skills shortages are leaving business vulnerable

Image: © AFP

According to new research released by Opengear 97 percent of U.S.-based CIOs surveyed expressed serious concerns about at least one cybersecurity threat. The primary cybersecurity concerns highlighted in the research included malware (42 percent), spam and phishing (34 percent), social engineering (31 percent), and insider threats (30 percent).

Malware also emerged as a significant threat for 42 percent of the surveyed network engineers.

These findings suggest there is a deep-rooted skills shortage within the technology world and how there remains insufficient investment in networks. Combined, these two factors seemingly encourage cybercriminals to breach businesses.

Globally, technology employers are facing a shortage of skilled workers and a lack of diversity in their technology teams.

This survey encompassed responses from 502 CIOs and 510 network engineers in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Australia.

While only 23 percent of U.S. CIOs reported distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks as a threat, 38 percent of network engineers reported a higher level of concern for this specific type of attack, most likely due to their close proximity to the network.

DDoS is a cybercrime in which the attacker floods a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing connected online services and sites.

It was also found that U.S. engineers said that insufficient investments are enhancing the risk of cyberattacks and/or downtime (59 percent). This suggests that lack of budget spent on software upgrades and network upgrades, for example, leaves organizations more vulnerable to attack and has the potential to affect business continuity, which is a high priority for 97 percent of CIOs in the U.S. and 88 percent of CIOs globally.

To overcome these risks, continued technology investment remains essential to enable engineers to safeguard networks during cyberattacks. The latest research further highlights a concerning trend, indicating that 27 percent of U.S. network engineers are actively contemplating leaving their current roles due to inadequate funding — a contrast to the global average of 21 percent. This suggests that measures need to be taken to retain personnel and to ensure they remain suitably interested and motivated in relation to their work and ongoing projects.

Hence, the skills shortage and insufficient investment in networks are two factors that have combined to encourage cybercriminals to breach businesses.