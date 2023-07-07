Creating the sound of electric cars: Renault and Jean-Michel Jarre collaborate

The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is an electric car produced by French manufacturer Renault since 2022. Image: Renault France CC BY-SA 4.0

What does a modern, electric car sound like? This isn’t a reference to the actual noise generated from gears and motors, but the representation of the car when imagined as a musical sound signature or even a complete composition. How should the sonic signature resonate with people? How does the car manufacturer connect what they are trying to achieve – in terms of design and sustainability – with the consumer? This is a concept that Renault has been working through.

Artist, songwriter and author, electronica pioneer and technology aficionado Jean-Michel Jarre is working with Renault, along with Ircam (an institute that conducts research into music and acoustics). Jarre worked closely with and the Renault Group’s sound design teams. The objective of the collaboration is to develop two types of sounds for the brand’s future electric vehicles.

Jean-Michel Jarre first gained fame in the late 1970s following his release of Oxygene – Copyright AFP/File STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

The sounds are referred to as VSPs (Vehicle Sounds for Pedestrians) and the Welcome sound sequence (which plays when the driver sits in their car).

The process began when Jarre and Luca de Meo, Renault Group’s CEO began discussing sounds and cars at a motor show a couple of years ago. Jarre has long been known as an experimenter and innovator of electronic music, beginning with his hit album from the 1970s – Oxygène.

The story behind the sound design showcases Jean-Michel Jarre’s significant contribution to it – as an artist as well as an engineer. This is being presented in a series of articles and videos.

Renault exited Russia in May after Moscow invaded Ukraine – Copyright AFP OLIVIER DOULIERY

The music is designed to support Renault’s new range of electric vehicles which are currently under the name Scénic Vision, which sets out a visionary precursor in terms of sustainable development and in-car technology.

The development process addresses the goals and challenges surrounding the sound design process as well as co-development with Renault’s next electric model. Part of the process saw composers and sound designers begin with music from Oxymore, Jean-Michel Jarre’s latest album, in order to create their original outline for the sounds in electric vehicles.

Discussing the project, Jarre said: “Cars are great spaces in which you can create synergies between tech and the environment. Renault is a fast-changing car manufacturer and I truly wish to incorporate all my skills as a sound engineer into this world of myriad sound experiences.”

On the photo: One of the models manufactured by Renault Russia. — Image: renault.ru

To date, two episodes have been produced. The second episode looks at the research and development process for producing the sounds. The new cars will be equipped with a new type of audio system that features mid-bass speakers located in each door. In addition, so-termed ‘sound bubbles’ will be installed in each head rest. The intention is that passengers benefit from augmented, immersive, high-quality acoustics that are specific to each person riding in the vehicle.

Jarre is also providing artistic insight for the algorithm that controls Renault’s innovative ‘Sonic Road’. This service will provide passengers with the ideal soundtrack that draws on both the musical preferences of the driver and contextual information: places, landscapes, weather, or even time of the day.

In a similar development, as Digital Journal reported last year, BMW enlisted US-based German composer Hans Zimmer to create unique sound profiles for its i4, iX and i7 electric cars.